For years, Market Square Bakehouse has been a staple of life in downtown Amesbury, not only serving delicious coffee and baked goods, but acting as beloved “third place” where neighbors run into each other and people stop in as part of their morning routines. Now the team behind Market Square Bakehouse has added a new “house” to its offerings with The Juice House, providing Amesbury with small-batch, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açai bowls, and healthy snacks that pack a delicious punch.

Co-owner Kate Dewez got the idea for The Juice House when she found herself leaving Amesbury and driving to Newburyport or Portsmouth for smoothies, juices, and other fresh, healthy foods. “We wanted to be able to offer that healthy niche that Amesbury was missing. We really felt like it was just a gap in the market,” she says, and decided to take matters into her own hands. “We’re going to do it. We’re going to build that.”

Kate Dewez is co-owner of The Juice House in Amesbury.

That’s exactly what she did. Dewez, along with her husband, Theo, and third co-owner, Caroline Healey, opened The Juice House in August on Lower Water Street in downtown Amesbury, two years after taking over ownership of Market Square Bakehouse in 2023. While the Bakehouse’s vibe is warm, cozy, and invites lingering, The Juice House feels lighter, brighter, and more energetic, catering to a health-focused, on-the-go crowd. There are high ceilings; bright, natural wooden furniture; and lots of geometric patterns, from the rounded chairs, tables, and botanical wooden wall panels, to the statement tile wall in light, watery hues of blue, green, and white.

“When you walk in, you feel like you’ve entered a calm, serene, beautiful, clean environment,” Dewez says. That bright, fresh, sun-drenched aesthetic is reflected in the menu, too. There are smoothies for every taste, like the chocolatey, peanut buttery PB Powow and the sweet, superfood-packed Green House, with apple, spirulina, kale, spinach, and mango. There are cold-pressed juices like the punchy pink Downtown Beets that blends beet, orange, carrot, apple, and ginger and vibrant yellow Marco Sunset, with orange, carrot, celery, lemon, and turmeric. There are açai bowls, toasts, wellness shots, and yummy snacks like chia pudding, peanut butter balls, and carrot cake bites. Dewez also notes that everything is very “personalized” with lots of options for add-ins like cacao nibs and turmeric powder and a menu that’s more thoughtful and intentional than your typical chain juicery’s.

Along with cold pressed juice, The Juice House offers healthy bowls.

But whatever the choice, everything on the menu has at least one thing in common. “We make really delicious food that is super healthy, nutritious, and wholesome,” Dewez says. “Anything you order off the menu—anything—is good for you.” In that way, Dewez isn’t just a co-owner. She’s also a dedicated customer who even has a go-to order: The Garden Party Smoothie with hemp protein. “That is my order every single day, and everyone laughs at me because I rarely veer,” she says. “It’s healthy, it’s filling. It makes me feel good every day.”

As spring and summer approach, Dewez says The Juice House hopes to add more to its offerings, not only by expanding its core menu, but also hosting pop-up events that utilize its outdoor space, including art events, partnered events with local businesses, and even yoga classes. “Everything we do, we’re trying to make sure aligns with the health brand,” she says. They’ve also recently launched online and mobile ordering, both for The Juice House and Market Square Bakehouse.

“It’s nonnegotiable in today’s world,” Dewez says. “We are making big changes to add order pickups to our options.” Now, nearly a year after opening, the team behind The Juice House has created exactly the kind of place that Dewez craved for Amesbury. Instead of getting in her car to drive out of town for healthy snacks, juices, and smoothies, Dewez and others have that kind of destination in The Juice House.

