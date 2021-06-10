Starlite Management Company, owners of Newburyport’s The Paddle Inn, Somerville’s Trina’s Starlite Lounge and Parlor Sports, and Boston’s Audubon, have announced a new restaurant addition to their group: The Sunset Club.

Located at 2-8 Old Point Road on Plum Island at the former Angie’s Service Station, The Sunset Club faces west and overlooks the salt marsh, Merrimack River, and the stunning nightly sunset. Partners Beau Sturm, Josh Childs, Emma Hollander, and Executive Chef Suzi Maitland are expected to open the approachable beachside restaurant and bar mid-summer 2021.

Starlite Management Company has teamed up with Vincent Godin and Jeff Christensen of The Cottage Plum Island, to manage the 164-seat establishment. Primarily operating outside, the restaurant and bar will feature an outdoor firepit with seating, shaded picnic tables, bike and car parking, and an area with games for adults and kids. An old barn has been converted to offer four-season indoor seating with a large bar with sunset views.





The Paddle Inn has been warmly welcomed by the North Shore community since its 2016 opening on State Street. In 2019, Boston magazine named them “Best Casual Restaurant, North” in their annual Best of Boston awards. The Paddle Inn was awarded “Best New Casual Hangout” in Northshore magazine’s 2017 Best of the North Shore awards.

Trina’s Starlite Lounge has won a series of awards, including Esquire Network’s Best Bars in America and Bon Appetit’s “10 Best Places for Fried Chicken.” Audubon has been honored as the Best Bar to visit before or after a game at Fenway Park in the Improper Bostonian’s annual Boston’s Best Awards, and Parlor Sports was the 2013, 2014, and 2016 winner of Boston magazine’s Best of Boston Award for the Best Sports Bar category. In addition, Chef Suzi Maitland has appeared as a contestant on the Food Network’s hit show Guy’s Grocery Games. The restaurant has also been featured on The Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Follow The Sunset Club on Instagram for news about their opening at @sunsetclub_pi.