Chocolate is always a welcome gift, especially when it comes from a local chocolatier that handcrafts each treat with care and quality ingredients. At this time of year—whether Cupid’s arrow is flying or the winter blues have settled in—a generous dose of chocolate can release feel-good chemicals like dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins, turning a bad day into a good one. It’s no surprise that, according to the National Confectioners Association of America, 92% of people say they’d like to receive chocolate for Valentine’s Day.

Fortunately, if you’re searching for show-stopping chocolates, the North Shore is a prime destination. The region is home to a number of talented chocolatiers offering everything from sweetly spiced confections to stylish, seafaring-themed treats for your sweetheart.

DiMinico’s

This woman-owned shop is known for much more than chocolate, says owner Melissa DiMinico—but the chocolates are truly something special. “Everything we do is hand-dipped,” says DiMinico. “That’s the beauty of our store—you can come in and experience it, and everybody says, ‘Oh, it smells so good in here.’”

For Valentine’s Day, the shop leans into its signature approach by creating hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries, available only once a year. The team sources the biggest and juiciest berries from the Chelsea fruit market and dips them to order for Friday and Saturday pickups throughout February. “It’s something special that everyone looks forward to once a year,” she says.

Melissa DiMinico DiMinico’s I Photographs by Jared Charney

Beyond strawberries, DiMinico’s offers a wide selection of fine chocolates, including chocolate-covered caramels and assorted confections. What sets the shop apart is its full liquor license, making it a convenient one-stop gift destination. “We’re able to help pair chocolates with red wines and champagnes, and I like to carry unique wines you might not find elsewhere,” DiMinico says. “If your spouse likes cabernet or pinot noir, for example, I’ve tried them all, so I can point you to one that’s good. They’re all good!” And every option pairs beautifully with the shop’s rich hand-dipped chocolates.

1820 Turnpike St #103, North Andover, 617-588-7374, diminicos.com

M Cacao

Now open in Newburyport’s cozy Market Square after relocating from Amesbury, M Cacao brings a blend of French technique and modern creativity. Chef Delphin Gomes and former engineer turned chocolatier Michael Nichols craft innovative and decadent chocolates with a focus on detail and flavor.

M. Cacao has recently moved to Newburyport | Photograph courtesy of M. Cacao

Their chocolate boxes feature salts sourced from around the world, with flavors from regions as far-flung as Cyprus and Peru. The “Sweet Meets Heat” chile collection combines chocolate, caramel, and real chiles for a bold twist. For something especially memorable, try the Expressio personalized video box, which pairs a curated selection of chocolates with your own custom video message.

37 Market Square, Newburyport, 617-334- 5777, mcacao.com

Harbor Sweets

For more than 50 years, Salem’s Harbor Sweets has been a destination for nautical-inspired treats, including their iconic Sweet Sloops—triangular almond butter crunch dipped in white chocolate to resemble tiny sailboats.

Harbor Sweets | Photograph courtesy of Harbor Sweets

The woman-owned business offers gift boxes of these beloved sweets along with seashell-shaped chocolates and beautifully crafted truffles.

85 Leavitt Street, Salem, 978-745-7648, harborsweets.com

Winfrey’s Fudge & Chocolates

Since 1979, Winfrey’s has created fine chocolates for New England candy lovers, with the second generation now carrying on the tradition. The shop sources its cream and butter from Dunajski Dairy in Peabody, and although known for its rich fudge, Winfrey’s also offers more than 100 varieties of chocolate.

Winfrey’s has been in business since 1979 | Photograph courtesy of Winfrey’s Fudge & Chocolates

Its Gold Cup collection includes assortments of truffles, smooth creams, and the signature Victoria Rose—a thick caramel and walnut center coated in milk chocolate.

143 Topsfield Rd, Wenham, 978-948-7448, winfreys.com