Pulling a freshly roasted turkey out of the oven is a Thanksgiving tradition that’s hard to beat. So why don’t you just cook the bird and let someone else take care of stuffing, sides, and pies?

Modern Butcher, Newburyport

Kick off your Thanksgiving feast with a charcuterie board featuring house-cured meats, pates, cheese, fruit, nuts, crackers, and bread. Then spice up your sides with choices like chorizo cornbread stuffing or miso and ginger roasted acorn squash.

Visit Instagram to check out the menu or call 978-465-6500 to ask questions or place an order.

Appleton Farms, Ipswich

Mac and cheese made with local dairy products, cranberry pecan sourdough made with grains milled in Massachusetts, and chai spice cream pie, are just a few of the sweet and savory options available for pre-order at Appleton Farms. Organic, locally grown vegetable, free-range turkey, and cheese made with milk from Appleton Farms cows are also available.

Pre-order online.





Bread, pie, and vegetables from Appleton Farms

Sandpiper Bakery, Ipswich

This acclaimed bakery will be turning out a selection of pie from classic apple to indulgent bourbon pecan, as well as salt-and-pepper rolls, gougères, and squash galettes. The deadline for orders is Nov. 19, but there will be some extra pies on hand if you have a last-minute dessert desire.

Orders can be placed on the website.

Brine, Newburyport

For all the accoutrements, order up heirloom apple stuffing, Brussels sprouts casserole, squash and leek au gratin, baked stuffed oysters and more from Brine. Wine and dessert are also available.

Check out the full menu and order by Nov. 18.

Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury

From classic blueberry pies to creative treats like pumpkin whoopie pies cider donut bread pudding, Cider Hill Farm has a range of delicious options. Pumpkin bisque, focaccia, and dinner rolls are also on offer.

View the full line-up and place your order on the farm website. Pre-orders close on Nov. 14.

A&J King Artisan Bakers, Salem

They’re known for their breads, but their desserts are just as good. Order up holiday specials like crumb-topped apple tarts, cornmeal pumpkin bread, pumpkin spiced brown butter cake, or stick with their regular offerings like crusty baguettes and rich brownies.

Browse and order online.



Apple tart and pumpkin spiced brown butter cake from A&J King Artisan Bakers

Joppa Fine Foods, Newburyport

Swing in to Joppa Fine Foods for everything but the turkey: carrot ginger soup, brioche stuffing with sausage and apple, trays of local cheeses, roasted Brussels sprouts and root vegetables with hazelnut vinaigrette, and more.

Download the order form here. Deadline for orders is Nov. 19.

Honeycomb, Hamilton

For the traditionalists, Honeycomb offers two kinds of apple pie, pumpkin pie, and French baguettes. For those hoping to mix it up, there is a Concord-grape swirled cheesecake, black bottom pecan pie, and rosemary durum sourdough.



Order by Nov. 17 on the bakery website.

The Paddle Inn, Newburyport

If you’ve got the turkey covered, The Paddle Inn will take care of all the fixings. For $40 per person, you can order up a package of sides including apple sourdough stuffing, gravy, garlic and herb mashed potatoes, cranberry orange sauce, rolls and butter, Brussels sprouts, and your choice of pumpkin pie bars or pecan coconut bars. Cocktail kits also available for adding on.

Orders can be placed here.

Table Manners, Ipswich

Starters, sides, sauces, desserts, and even a gift for your host are on offer from this Ipswich-based caterer. Consider butternut squash and goat cheese tartlets, dinner rolls with bacon-molasses butter, honey-glazed carrots, or pumpkin whoopies pies. Items can be ordered as packages or a la carte. While you’re at it, order a linen table runner or some gourmet tea to thank your aunt for having you.

Check out the menu and order online.