When spending a holiday at home sounds wonderful, but cooking for a crowd does not, let one of these local restaurants take care of the hard part.

Hawthorne Hotel

The kitchen at this historic Salem hotel is offering up carved turkey breast with all the trimmings – including, but not limited to, cornbread stuffing, maple-roasted squash, and cranberry-sage sauce. Order a family meal to pick up the day before and reheat or individual meals to grab the day of.

View the menu on the hotel website or call 978-825-4363 to order.

Forklift Provisions

This Boston-based meal delivery service is pulling out all the stops for Thanksgiving with an a la carte menu offering all classic staples and creative flavors, from roast turkey and green beans to butternut squash with poblanos and confit turkey thigh. Save room for dessert: Choose from a range of a traditional pies and maybe add on some vanilla gelato to round it all out.

Visit the website for more information or order here.

Green beans with hazelnuts for Forklift Provisions

Davio’s, Lynnfield

Davio’s in Lynnfield offers a take-home Thanksgiving menu with features like oven-roasted Vermont free-range organic turkey, orange glazed carrots, and cranberry apple chutney. Add some pumpkin pie with spiced caramel or apple pie and vanilla bean gelato for a sweet finish.

Visit the website to view the menu or make reservations.

Row 34, Burlington

Go big for the big day with a take-home dinner for four that includes roasted turkey, Brussels sprouts, candied yams, stuffing, mashed potatoes, rolls, cranberry sauce, and even pie. Not big enough? Add on a la carte seafood items like a dozen oysters or smoke bluefish pate.

Order or view the menu online or call 781-761-6500.

Bird and Wolf, North Andover

New steakhouse Bird and Wolf packs big flavors into their take-home Thanksgiving kit. Free-range turkey is accompanied by mashed potatoes, honey-thyme roasted carrots; sausage, focaccia, and sage stuffing; Brussels sprouts with pancetta; housemade cranberry sauce; and pumpkin pie.

Pre-order your meal here.

The Paddle Inn, Newburyport

Trading beach vibes for fall feasting, The Paddle Inn is offering a $55 Thanksgiving meal package including smoked maple-brined turkey, apple sourdough stuffing, garlic and herb mashed potatoes, and your choice of pumpkin pie bars or pecan coconut bars. Cocktail kits available to add on as well.

Order online here.

Rusty Can, Byfield

For the Thanksgiving basics, done really, really well, order up a smoke turkey, smoke brisket, gravy, and pecan pie from the Rusty Can. (For even more sides, check out these other local options.)

Check out the menu on Facebook or call 978-462-1204 to order.

L’Andana, Burlington

This upscale Italian eatery is offering compete meals for two at curbside takeout. The $148 package includes honeynut squash soup, wood-grilled turkey breast and a confit turkey thigh, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, and an apple crostata.

Order your meal at the website or call 781-270-0100.