If cookouts or family parties aren’t already on your calendar for Father’s Day, then the North shore has got you covered with an array of fun activities and places fit for any kind of dad. Between golfing spots, Father’s Day events, and delicious dinners, you’re sure to find a great way to honor the dads, grandfathers, and father figures in your life.

Father’s Day Cruise, Essex River

Celebrate Father’s Day with views of Crane Beach and Hog Island from a new perspective on this two hour cruise through Essex River. Essex River Cruises and Charters will be hosting the boat ride which will come equipped with complimentary coffee, muffins, and juice.

35 Dodge St., Essex, 978-768-6981, essexrivercruises.com

Essex River Cruises

Father’s Day Jet Rally, Plum Island

If your dad has high expectations for his Father’s Day, consider taking him to the Father’s Day Jet Rally with the Plum Island Airport Radio Control Flyers. The rallies will be going on from June 15 to June 18 and more information can be found online.

24 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury, 781-258-7946, plumislandairportradiocontrolflyers.com

Hard Cider and Live Music, Amesbury

Spend Father’s Day on the farm with food, live music, and hard cider. Rockland Taylor, the folk duo from New England, will take the stage at Cider Hill Farm accompanied by a hard cider bar and farm snacks from the food truck. This is a great event for any of the dads looking to kick back and relax on their special day.

45 Fern Ave., Amesbury, 978-388-5525, ciderhill.com

Pizza at Appleton Farms | Photograph by Kindra Clineff

Father’s Day Bash, Hamilton and Ipswich

Join the Trustees of the Reservation for a Father’s Day Bash at Appleton Farms in Hamilton and Ipswich. The event will be going on both Saturday and Sunday and will feature live music, barbeque, and local beer at the quaint, historic farm. On Saturday, the farm will also be welcoming dads and families for a Father’s Day hike. Registration can be found online.

MA-1A, South Hamilton, 978-356-5728, trustees.org

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, Burlington

Treat your dad to what he appreciates most – good food. Eddie V’s in Burlington will be opening early on Father’s Day and even have live music in their V lounge from 4 to 8 p.m. Reserve a table now to treat your dad to exclusive dishes for Father’s Day, like the 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak.

50 South Ave., Burlington, 781-221-7151, eddiev.com

Fire pit in the beer garden, Riverwalk Brewing, Newburyport

Conclude this year’s Father’s Day by the fire at Riverwalk Brewing. Fire pits are available for reservations 7 days a week at this local brewery and more information about booking and prices can be found online.

40 Parker St., Newburyport, 978-499-2337, riverwalkbrewing.com

Dinner at the Capital Grille | Photography courtesy of the restaurant

Capital Grille, Burlington

If you want to treat your dad to a perfectly prepared steak but don’t want to make it yourself, stop by Capital Grille. This Father’s Day, the dads are welcome to enjoy an exclusive, truffle steak only available on Sunday.

10 Wayside Rd., Burlington, 781-505-4130, capitalgrille.com

Breweries Across the North Shore

For all the beer enthusiast dads out there, join them in a trip to a local brewery. With a wide selection of popular spots across the North shore, you and your dad are sure to find a nice spot to enjoy some handcrafted brews.

Hike along the water

For the active dads out there, gear up for a scenic stroll along the coast. The north shore has plenty of trails along the water all varying in difficulty that are guaranteed to impress the fathers looking for a fun adventure.

Golfing

If your dad isn’t into hiking, live music, or delicious food, then maybe golfing is part of his perfect day. Use this Father’s Day as an excuse to check out some of the North shore’s best golf courses.