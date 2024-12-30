As you’re looking ahead to 2025, the North Shore has the party for you, whether you’re looking for an elegant evening of cocktails and dancing or a kid-friendly celebration that wraps up well before midnight.

Night out

Two celebrations to chose from at the Artisan Hotel, Salem, N.H.

The Artisan Hotel in Salem, N.H. will be hosting two distinct events to ring in the new year. Buy tickets for the dueling pianos show to enjoy unforgettable live entertainment, an elegant four-course dinner, tasty bites throughout the evening, and a fireworks extravaganza at midnight. Or reserve at spot in The Veranda, an outdoor venue protected by a transparent tent, where you can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors with the comfort of the indoors while visiting the raw bar or nibbling on blini with caviar.

Beauport Cruiselines

Harbor cruise with Beauport Cruiselines, Gloucester

Welcome the new year on the water with a cruise around Gloucester harbor. The Beauport Cruiselines New Year’s Eve voyage includes passed appetizers, a mac and cheese martini bar, a Chinese food feast, Champagne toast, and DJ entertainment, all aboard a spacious an elegant three-level ship. Book your ticket at the Beauport Cruiselines website.

Photograph courtesy of The Cut

New Year’s at The Cut, Gloucester

Gloucester’s newest venue celebrates its second new year with an extravaganza of reggae-inflected live music. Four acclaimed acts with perform throughout the evening, before Gloucester-based headliners Soul Rebel Project take to the stage to release the first installment of their new two-part full-length LP series. Read more about the impressive lineup and buy your tickets at The Cut’s website.

Barrence Whitfield’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve at The Cabot, Beverly

Dance in the new year with the rocking soul and R&B music of Barrence Whitfield and a band made up of some of the area’s best and most renowned musicians. The evening also includes a performance by acclaimed local comedian Jimmy Tingle. Buy tickets at The Cabot website.

Photograph courtesy of Hammond Castle Museum

Club Castle at the Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester

Bring some drama to your New Year’s celebration with a party in the soaring great hall of Hammond Castle. Hors d’oeuvres, a Champagne toast, and live entertainment will be provided, but the real star of the night is the opportunity to explore the century-old castle, adding unique atmosphere to your celebration. Learn more and buy tickets at the Hammond Castle website.

Enchantment Under the Sea Party, Night Shift Brewing Taproom, Everett

Forget about next year and look to the past instead. Travel back in time with a part inspired by the high school dance in the classic movie Back to the Future. Find a 50s prom dress (there will be a costume contest) and come prepared to snap Polaroids, sip Night Shift’s diverse brews, and groove to live music before the midnight Champagne toast. No tickets required and no cover charge. Venue details at the brewery website.

Family-friendly fun

Rockport New Year’s Eve, Rockport

Lots of live music is the centerpiece of this annual celebration, but there will also be poetry readings, food trucks, psychic readings, juggling, face-painting, and star-gazing, before the midnight ball drop in Dock Square. Buy a button online – kids under 12 are free – to gain entrance to dozens of activities and performances, starting at 4 p.m. Buy your button and check out the full schedule at the event website.

Launch! Salem | Photograph courtesy of Salem Main Streets

Launch!, Salem

Rocket into the new year a few hours early with Salem’s Launch! This family-oriented celebration includes art-making activities, face painting, a silent disco, and more, starting at 4:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., a countdown welcomes the new year, with plenty of time to head home and get sleepy kids tucked into bed. Details available online.

Kids’ Countdown to New Year’s Eve, Wenham Museum, Wenham

The kids’ party at the Wenham Museum kicks off when the museum opens at 10 a.m. with puppet shows, music and movement activities, as well as the opportunity to explore the enchanting museum. At noon, a countdown to a balloon drop will mark the new year. The fun continues until 1 p.m. with fancy hat-making, face-painting, and a balloon artist. See the full schedule and buy tickets at the museum website.