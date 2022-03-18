Burlington offers so many options for shopping, dining, and playing that it was hard to narrow them down. Here are 15 of our favorites, but we encourage you to explore all the town has to offer.

eat+drink

Cafe Escadrille

A Burlington institution for 45 years, the Cafe Escadrille offers a classic fine dining experience with warm, elegant surroundings, impeccable service, and a menu of seafood, steaks, pasta, and sushi that is as delicious as it is expansive.

26 Cambridge St., 781-273-1916, cafeescadrille.com

Karma Asian Fusion

Drop in for thoughtfully prepared Asian food with French touches—caviar and truffles abound— served in a warm and stylish atmosphere. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-365-0687, burlington.karmaasianfusion.com

Fogo de Chao

Come for the perfectly seasoned, fire-roasted meats, but don’t forget to explore the side dishes at the feijoada bar and the Brazilian–inspired cocktails. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-382-0222, fogodechao.com

Wegmans

More than just a grocery store, Wegmans inspires deep devotion with its wide-ranging offerings, including an Asian food bar, in-house pizza and subs, prepared foods, and sushi. 53 Third Ave., 781-418-0700, wegmans.com

Row 34

Oysters are the star at this foodie-yet-casual eatery, but leave room to sample more from the menu of creative New England seafood, burgers, and pasta. 300 District Avenue, 781-761-6500, row34.com/burlington

shop+renew

Archer Hotel

This industrial-chic boutique hotel is a perfect base of operations for a visit to Burlington, with style, amenities, and a great location close to shops and restaurants. 18 Third Ave., 781-552-5800, archerhotel.com/burlington

Camp

Part toy store, part craft center, part indoor playground adventure, the newest store at the Burlington Mall offers a family experience that goes way beyond just shopping. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Suite 1425, camp.com

SkinMD

Dozens of cosmetic and laser treatment options for body, skin, and face make this a one-stop shop for looking and feeling your best. 85 Middlesex Turnpike, 781- 819-2040, skinmd1.com

Mill Pond Conservation Area

Easy trails loop through the woods and around a scenic lake. The area is known for its bird sightings; keep an eye out for bluebirds, herons, and even the occasional bald eagle. Winter St., burlington.org/239/Conservation-Areas

Joss&Main

The online home and furnishing retailer beloved by the design-minded is launching one of its first brick-and-mortar stores at the Burlington Mall this year. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, jossandmain.com

live+play

Mary Cummings Park

Rustic trails wind through more than 200 acres of wildflower meadows and marshland for accessible outdoor exercise, immersed in the beauty of nature. Blanchard Rd., 978-921-1944, thetrustees.org/place/mary-cummings-park

Stretch Lab

Staff “flexologists” will assist you in guided stretches to strengthen your body, reduce pain, increase mobility, and improve your posture. 85 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-653-4549, stretchlab.com

Fitness Court

Adjacent to a popular playground, this free outdoor gym boasts seven workout stations. Download the app to optimize your experience. 26 Burlington Mall Rd.

Kings

With bowling, billiards, arcade games, and plenty of pub food options, all pulled together with a playful retro vibe, Kings packs a whole lot of fun under one roof. 52 Second Ave., 781-238-4400, kings-de.com

Life Time Fitness

More than a gym, Life Time offers whirlpool spas, a pool (complete with waterslides for the kids), saunas, a cafe, and spa treatments. And day passes are available so visitors can enjoy the experience as well. 186 Middlesex Turnpike, 617-761-7100, lifetime.life