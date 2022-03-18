Burlington offers so many options for shopping, dining, and playing that it was hard to narrow them down. Here are 15 of our favorites, but we encourage you to explore all the town has to offer.
eat+drink
Cafe Escadrille
A Burlington institution for 45 years, the Cafe Escadrille offers a classic fine dining experience with warm, elegant surroundings, impeccable service, and a menu of seafood, steaks, pasta, and sushi that is as delicious as it is expansive.
26 Cambridge St., 781-273-1916, cafeescadrille.com
Karma Asian Fusion
Drop in for thoughtfully prepared Asian food with French touches—caviar and truffles abound— served in a warm and stylish atmosphere. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-365-0687, burlington.karmaasianfusion.com
Fogo de Chao
Come for the perfectly seasoned, fire-roasted meats, but don’t forget to explore the side dishes at the feijoada bar and the Brazilian–inspired cocktails. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-382-0222, fogodechao.com
Wegmans
More than just a grocery store, Wegmans inspires deep devotion with its wide-ranging offerings, including an Asian food bar, in-house pizza and subs, prepared foods, and sushi. 53 Third Ave., 781-418-0700, wegmans.com
Row 34
Oysters are the star at this foodie-yet-casual eatery, but leave room to sample more from the menu of creative New England seafood, burgers, and pasta. 300 District Avenue, 781-761-6500, row34.com/burlington
shop+renew
Archer Hotel
This industrial-chic boutique hotel is a perfect base of operations for a visit to Burlington, with style, amenities, and a great location close to shops and restaurants. 18 Third Ave., 781-552-5800, archerhotel.com/burlington
Camp
Part toy store, part craft center, part indoor playground adventure, the newest store at the Burlington Mall offers a family experience that goes way beyond just shopping. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Suite 1425, camp.com
SkinMD
Dozens of cosmetic and laser treatment options for body, skin, and face make this a one-stop shop for looking and feeling your best. 85 Middlesex Turnpike, 781- 819-2040, skinmd1.com
Mill Pond Conservation Area
Easy trails loop through the woods and around a scenic lake. The area is known for its bird sightings; keep an eye out for bluebirds, herons, and even the occasional bald eagle. Winter St., burlington.org/239/Conservation-Areas
Joss&Main
The online home and furnishing retailer beloved by the design-minded is launching one of its first brick-and-mortar stores at the Burlington Mall this year. 75 Middlesex Turnpike, jossandmain.com
live+play
Mary Cummings Park
Rustic trails wind through more than 200 acres of wildflower meadows and marshland for accessible outdoor exercise, immersed in the beauty of nature. Blanchard Rd., 978-921-1944, thetrustees.org/place/mary-cummings-park
Stretch Lab
Staff “flexologists” will assist you in guided stretches to strengthen your body, reduce pain, increase mobility, and improve your posture. 85 Middlesex Turnpike, 781-653-4549, stretchlab.com
Fitness Court
Adjacent to a popular playground, this free outdoor gym boasts seven workout stations. Download the app to optimize your experience. 26 Burlington Mall Rd.
Kings
With bowling, billiards, arcade games, and plenty of pub food options, all pulled together with a playful retro vibe, Kings packs a whole lot of fun under one roof. 52 Second Ave., 781-238-4400, kings-de.com
Life Time Fitness
More than a gym, Life Time offers whirlpool spas, a pool (complete with waterslides for the kids), saunas, a cafe, and spa treatments. And day passes are available so visitors can enjoy the experience as well. 186 Middlesex Turnpike, 617-761-7100, lifetime.life