Mixed-use development MarketStreet in Lynnfield is the sort of place where you might stop by to run a quick errand and find yourself sidetracked for far longer than you intended by the many shops, eateries, and activities. Here are a few suggestions to get you started.
eat+drink
Davio’s Northern Italian Steak House
Upscale eatery featuring signature steaks, handmade pastas, and indulgent brunches in a warm, inviting atmosphere. 1250 Market St., 781-944-4810, davios.com
Legal C Bar
The more casual, social sibling of the venerable Legal Seafoods, this lively spot offers creative, fresh seafood and plenty of fun. 220 Market St., 781-406-2500, legalseafoods.com
Burton’s Grill
The latest location of the local chain, this spot brings Burton’s scratch cooking, bold flavors, and top-notch allergy protocols to Lynnfield. 1355 Market St., 781-776-7001, burtonsgrill.com
Alchemy
Lynnfield’s Alchemy offers creative, contemporary food with global flavors. 1100 Market St., 781-776-6491, alchemy-lynnfield.com
The OkiPoké
Poké bowls, salads, and burritos combining your choice of sushi-grade fish (there are shellfish, tofu, and chicken options as well) with rice, bold sauces, and fresh veggies and fruits. 1205 Market St., 781-776-6479, theokipoke.com
J.P. Licks
“Finish off your meal (or just enjoy a sweet snack) with a visit to this Boston-based favorite for ice cream in flavors from the classic (vanilla) to the indulgent (salted caramel cookies ‘n’ cream). 800 Market St., 781-587-2674, jplicks.com
shop+renew
Sanctum Style
A new shop offering a curated selection of upscale contemporary and designer apparel for both women and men and personalized, attentive service. 696 Market St., 781-342-5384, sanctumstyle.com
Cattivo
A mother-daughter boutique offering a fun and eclectic selection of women’s clothes that combines glam, bohemian, and flower-child vibes. 673 Market St., shopcattivo.com
Pink Parkway
The destination for lovers of Lilly Pulitzer’s bright, floral clothes, Pink Parkway stocks the latest styles from the beloved brand. 690 Market St., 781-342-5449, pinkparkway.com
Style Snoop
Trendy and classic pieces for women of all ages, chosen with beauty, quality, and value in mind. 685 Market St., 781-342-5036, stylesnoop.guide
Mill 77
Gifts, furniture, and home décor and accessories, with an elegant, rustic flair. 125 Market St., 781-776-6466, mill77exchange.com
Mane and Mani
Stop in for some style. Choose from a menu of blowouts, custom conditioning, event hairstyling, manis and pedis, and makeup application. 415 Market St., 781-909-5555, maneandmani.com
Williams-Sonoma
Unleash your inner foodie with pans, tools, ingredients, and inspiration at the Lynnfield location of the popular gourmet brand. 1310 Market St., 781-334-3690, williams-sonoma.com
Polkadog Bakery
Get a special something for your four-legged friends by shopping this extensive collection of treats, toys, and accessories. 240 Market St., 781-587-2695, polkadog.com
live+play
Muse Paintbar
Combine a fun, no-pressure art class with drinks, food, and friends. January classes include a range of wintry paintings. 1130 Market St., 888-607-6873, musepaintbar.com
Skating Rink
Through February, visitors can take a whirl on the MarketStreet skating rink, enjoy seasonal music, and warm up by the rinkside fires. marketstreetlynnfield.com