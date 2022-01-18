Mixed-use development MarketStreet in Lynnfield is the sort of place where you might stop by to run a quick errand and find yourself sidetracked for far longer than you intended by the many shops, eateries, and activities. Here are a few suggestions to get you started.

eat+drink

Davio’s Northern Italian Steak House

Upscale eatery featuring signature steaks, handmade pastas, and indulgent brunches in a warm, inviting atmosphere. 1250 Market St., 781-944-4810, davios.com

Legal C Bar

The more casual, social sibling of the venerable Legal Seafoods, this lively spot offers creative, fresh seafood and plenty of fun. 220 Market St., 781-406-2500, legalseafoods.com

Burton’s Grill

The latest location of the local chain, this spot brings Burton’s scratch cooking, bold flavors, and top-notch allergy protocols to Lynnfield. 1355 Market St., 781-776-7001, burtonsgrill.com

Alchemy restaurant. Photograph by John Andrews

Alchemy

Lynnfield’s Alchemy offers creative, contemporary food with global flavors. 1100 Market St., 781-776-6491, alchemy-lynnfield.com

The OkiPoké

Poké bowls, salads, and burritos combining your choice of sushi-grade fish (there are shellfish, tofu, and chicken options as well) with rice, bold sauces, and fresh veggies and fruits. 1205 Market St., 781-776-6479, theokipoke.com

J.P. Licks

“Finish off your meal (or just enjoy a sweet snack) with a visit to this Boston-based favorite for ice cream in flavors from the classic (vanilla) to the indulgent (salted caramel cookies ‘n’ cream). 800 Market St., 781-587-2674, jplicks.com

shop+renew

Sanctum Style

A new shop offering a curated selection of upscale contemporary and designer apparel for both women and men and personalized, attentive service. 696 Market St., 781-342-5384, sanctumstyle.com

Cattivo

A mother-daughter boutique offering a fun and eclectic selection of women’s clothes that combines glam, bohemian, and flower-child vibes. 673 Market St., shopcattivo.com

Pink Parkway

The destination for lovers of Lilly Pulitzer’s bright, floral clothes, Pink Parkway stocks the latest styles from the beloved brand. 690 Market St., 781-342-5449, pinkparkway.com

Style Snoop

Trendy and classic pieces for women of all ages, chosen with beauty, quality, and value in mind. 685 Market St., 781-342-5036, stylesnoop.guide

Polka Dog offers treats for puppies. Photograph by Tony Scarpetta.

Mill 77

Gifts, furniture, and home décor and accessories, with an elegant, rustic flair. 125 Market St., 781-776-6466, mill77exchange.com

Mane and Mani

Stop in for some style. Choose from a menu of blowouts, custom conditioning, event hairstyling, manis and pedis, and makeup application. 415 Market St., 781-909-5555, maneandmani.com

Williams-Sonoma

Unleash your inner foodie with pans, tools, ingredients, and inspiration at the Lynnfield location of the popular gourmet brand. 1310 Market St., 781-334-3690, williams-sonoma.com

Polkadog Bakery

Get a special something for your four-legged friends by shopping this extensive collection of treats, toys, and accessories. 240 Market St., 781-587-2695, polkadog.com

live+play

Muse Paintbar

Combine a fun, no-pressure art class with drinks, food, and friends. January classes include a range of wintry paintings. 1130 Market St., 888-607-6873, musepaintbar.com

Skating Rink

Through February, visitors can take a whirl on the MarketStreet skating rink, enjoy seasonal music, and warm up by the rinkside fires. marketstreetlynnfield.com