must-do: eat+drink
ZUCCA
Italian Restaurant and Bar Stop in for upscale and authentic Italian fare. 601 Main St., Reading, 781-670-9050, thezucca.com
Venetian Moon
Delicious food, creative cocktails, and fun events, including a popular drag show, make this place a local favorite. 680 Main St., Reading, 781-944-3633, venetianmoon.com
Fusilli’s Cucina
Simple, clean and elegant is the name of the game for this Italian hotspot. 107 Main St., Reading, 781-944-7267, fusilliscucina.com.com
Bangkok Spice
Find authentic Thai food in a fun, relaxed environment. 76 Haven St., Reading, 781-942-4595, bangkokspice.squarespace.com
Bunratty Tavern
“Enjoy traditional Irish pub fare, lively music, and excellent craic. 620 Main St., Reading, 781-779-8245, bunrattytavern.com
Teresa’s Grille Nineteen/ Teresa’s Prime Steakhouse
Whichever experience you choose between these sister restaurants, the food is homemade and top-notch. 20 Elm St. Unit B and 20 Elm St., North Reading, 978-276-0044, teresasgrille19.com and teresasprime.com
Horseshoe Grille
It’s known for its BBQ, but there’s a lot more on the menu here. 226 Main St, North Reading, 978-664-3591 horseshoegrille.com
Hopothecary Ales Brewery and Kitchen
Taste what’s brewing and on tap and have fun with a great crowd. 303 Main St., North Reading, 978-207-1254, hopothecaryales.com
must-do: shop+renew
Elyse Fine Jewelers
Helmed by a seventh-generation creative designer and gemologist, Elyse Fine Jewelers is renowned for its beautiful pieces, custom creations, and expert services. 95 Main St. Suite 2, Reading, 781-942-4565, elysejewelers.com
Whitelam Books
Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Whitelam Books quickly became a downtown fixture. 610 Main St., Reading, 781-779-1833, whitelambooks.com
Biss Botanicals
Curated plants, textiles, and vintage and antique rugs, including a newly launched online shop. 2 Haven St. Unit 102, Reading, bissbotanicals.com
Pamplemousse
Find fine foods, wines, prepared foods, homemade gift baskets, kitchen items, and more. 26 Haven St., Reading, 781-872-1125, pmousse.com
Brissonté Gifts & Home Décor
This family-run business offers gifts, home décor, classes, and workshops in a beautiful space. 157 Main St., North Reading, 978-207-1853, brissonte.com
Aine’s Boutique
Shop local and stay stylish with beautiful clothing and accessories. 662 Main St., Reading, 781-944-0429, ainesboutique.com
GoodHearts Children’s Shop
Beautiful children’s special occasion clothing, including First Communion wear, makes this shop special. Watch for a planned sister store for older children across the street. 642 Main St., Reading, 781-942-9700, goodheartsshop.com
Tin Bucket
Gifts items for the home, wearable art, classes, and events are all on tap. 12 Woburn St., Reading, 781-439-9051, tinbucketshop.com
Everything But the Dog
Unique items to care for and spoil your pooch, including toys, supplies, healthy foods, and homemade treats. 2 Haven St., Reading, 781-944-5300, everythingbutthedog.net