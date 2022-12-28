With two Readings to choose from, you won’t have to worry about a shortage of sweet places to shop and enticing spots to grab a meal and a drink.

must-do: eat+drink

ZUCCA

Italian Restaurant and Bar Stop in for upscale and authentic Italian fare. 601 Main St., Reading, 781-670-9050, thezucca.com

Venetian Moon

Delicious food, creative cocktails, and fun events, including a popular drag show, make this place a local favorite. 680 Main St., Reading, 781-944-3633, venetianmoon.com

Fusilli’s Cucina

Simple, clean and elegant is the name of the game for this Italian hotspot. 107 Main St., Reading, 781-944-7267, fusilliscucina.com.com

Bangkok Spice

Find authentic Thai food in a fun, relaxed environment. 76 Haven St., Reading, 781-942-4595, bangkokspice.squarespace.com

Bunratty Tavern

“Enjoy traditional Irish pub fare, lively music, and excellent craic. 620 Main St., Reading, 781-779-8245, bunrattytavern.com

Teresa’s Grille Nineteen/ Teresa’s Prime Steakhouse

Whichever experience you choose between these sister restaurants, the food is homemade and top-notch. 20 Elm St. Unit B and 20 Elm St., North Reading, 978-276-0044, teresasgrille19.com and teresasprime.com

Horseshoe Grille

It’s known for its BBQ, but there’s a lot more on the menu here. 226 Main St, North Reading, 978-664-3591 horseshoegrille.com

Hopothecary Ales Brewery and Kitchen

Taste what’s brewing and on tap and have fun with a great crowd. 303 Main St., North Reading, 978-207-1254, hopothecaryales.com

must-do: shop+renew

Elyse Fine Jewelers

Helmed by a seventh-generation creative designer and gemologist, Elyse Fine Jewelers is renowned for its beautiful pieces, custom creations, and expert services. 95 Main St. Suite 2, Reading, 781-942-4565, elysejewelers.com

Whitelam Books

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Whitelam Books quickly became a downtown fixture. 610 Main St., Reading, 781-779-1833, whitelambooks.com

Biss Botanicals

Curated plants, textiles, and vintage and antique rugs, including a newly launched online shop. 2 Haven St. Unit 102, Reading, bissbotanicals.com

Pamplemousse GoodHearts Children’s Shop Photographs by Jared Charney

Pamplemousse

Find fine foods, wines, prepared foods, homemade gift baskets, kitchen items, and more. 26 Haven St., Reading, 781-872-1125, pmousse.com

Brissonté Gifts & Home Décor

This family-run business offers gifts, home décor, classes, and workshops in a beautiful space. 157 Main St., North Reading, 978-207-1853, brissonte.com

Aine’s Boutique

Shop local and stay stylish with beautiful clothing and accessories. 662 Main St., Reading, 781-944-0429, ainesboutique.com

GoodHearts Children’s Shop

Beautiful children’s special occasion clothing, including First Communion wear, makes this shop special. Watch for a planned sister store for older children across the street. 642 Main St., Reading, 781-942-9700, goodheartsshop.com

Tin Bucket

Gifts items for the home, wearable art, classes, and events are all on tap. 12 Woburn St., Reading, 781-439-9051, tinbucketshop.com

Everything But the Dog

Unique items to care for and spoil your pooch, including toys, supplies, healthy foods, and homemade treats. 2 Haven St., Reading, 781-944-5300, everythingbutthedog.net