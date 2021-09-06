It doesn’t get much more quintessentially North Shore than these two towns. Situated along much of the Great Marsh, Plum Island and Salisbury boast plenty of spots to relax on the beach, enjoy nature, grab some fresh seafood, or have a fun evening out. While the warm weather still lingers, take a day to explore some of our favorite spots in this region. The list below will help you get started.

Eat & Drink

Seaglass Restaurant

Adjacent to the Blue Ocean Music Hall, Seaglass features both creative and classic seafood, a huge fireplace, and gorgeous ocean views. 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury, 978-462-5800, seaglassoceanside.com

Annarosa’s Bakery

Choose from a range of crusty breads handcrafted with locally sourced grains or indulge in a croissant or cookie. The aroma alone will make a visit worth your while. 174 Elm St., Salisbury, 978-499-8839, annarosas.com

The Deck Restaurant

Perched over the Merrimack River, The Deck is an ideal spot to enjoy picturesque views while you eat. 179 Bridge Rd., Salisbury, 978-499-4422, thedecksalisbury.com

Groundswell Surf Café

Sip a smoothie made with fresh fruit, feast on a breakfast sandwich on a locally crafted bagel, or sign up for one of the beach yoga classes offered daily. 25 Broadway, Salisbury, 978-255-1456, groundswellsurfcafe.com

Bob Lobster

Indulge in fried seafood standards like clams and calamari, or get creative and sample a wasabi lobster roll, lobster poutine, or shrimp tacos. 49 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury, 978-465-7100, boblobster.com

Plum Island Beachcoma

Pizzas, sandwiches, cocktails, and lots of local character. 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury, 978-358-8218, pibeachcoma.com

Capri Seaside Italian Grille

From chicken parm to brick-oven pizza, Capri serves up Italian flavors with warmth and elegance. 3 Central Ave., Salisbury, 978-462-7543, capriseaside.com

Plum Island Grille

Sip a cocktail, nibble some shrimp tempura or baked haddock, and soak in the beautiful sunset views from the outdoor deck. 2 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury, 978-463-2290, plumislandgrille.com

Live, Play, & Shop

Salisbury Beach State Reservation

Come for the day to enjoy the beach or rent a campsite and settle in for a few days of waterfront relaxation. State Reservation Road, Salisbury, 978-462-4481, mass.gov/locations/salisbury-beach-state-reservation

Blue Inn

This breezy, modern hotel is set right on a private beach and features hot tubs, fireplaces, and expansive porches for an easy-to-reach escape. 20 Fordham Way, Plum Island, Newbury, 978-463-6128, blueinn.com

Blue Ocean Music Hall

Catch solo acts, comedy shows, and the best tribute bands in an intimate, music hall venue. 4 Oceanfront North, Salisbury, 978-462-5888, blueoceanhall.com

Joe’s Playland

More than 100 years old, this nostalgic waterfront arcade and ice cream stand offers old-fashioned fun like skee-ball and air hockey, as well as more modern video games. 15 Broadway, Salisbury, 978-465-8311, joesplayland.com

Parker River Wildlife Refuge

A must for bird-lovers, the refuge is also an enchanting place to explore marshes, sandy dunes, and even cranberry bogs. One of the most popular trails is fully wheelchair accessible. 6 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport, 978-465-5753, fws.gov/refuge/Parker_River

Captain’s Fishing Parties

Get out on the water with a half-day, full-day, or private charter fishing trip off Plum Island with this family-owned local favorite. 2nd St., Newburyport, Plum Island, 978-462-3141, captainsfishing.com

Eastern Marsh Trail/ Ghost Trail

Get a feel for the town by strolling or biking along the miles of trails that make up the Salisbury leg of the region’s coastal rail trail network. Salisbury, coastaltrails.org

Pettengill Farm

Let your gardening dreams blossom with a visit to the display gardens at this heritage farm that has been in business since 1792. 45 Ferry Rd., Salisbury, 978-462-3675, pettengillfarm.com

Plum Island Soap Co.

Browse the selection of soaps and scrubs and butters and balms, all handcrafted in small batches on premises. 205 Northern Blvd., Plum Island, Newburyport, 978-465-0238, plumislandsoap.com