It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and if you need a little help getting in the holiday spirit, there are loads of North Shore events you’ll want to add to your calendar stat. The best part? At some of these meet-ups, you’ll go home with a handcrafted treasure that you can gift to a loved one — or adorn your own home with.

From brunch with Santa and spiked cocoa to an ornament-making workshop, there are countless fun and festive local happenings in December — whether you’re looking for something to do with the kids or planning a much-needed girls’ night out. Here are our top picks.

Sip & Spruce Wreath-Making Event, Bradford Country Club, Haverhill

Dec. 5

Your ticket to this holiday event includes not only the crafting, but also some libations and light bites. Nosh on hors d’oeuvres paired and savor a seasonal cocktail as the expert instructors guide you through the process of making your own stunning wreath to spruce up your door. Reserve your tickets online.

Photograph courtesy of Andover Farmers Market

Andover Holiday Market, Andover

Dec. 7

You’re bound to find a special gift by shopping local — and you’ll have the perfect opportunity to find some one-of-a-kind treasures at this one-time holiday market featuring North Shore artisans and crafters. While you’re perusing the items for sale, enjoy the live music, and sip on some hot cocoa, cider, or something stronger from Marble Ridge Winery or Oak & Iron Brewery. More details available at andoverfarmersmarket.com/holiday-market.

Santa Brunch, Sogno, Woburn

Dec. 8

Snap some photos with Santa and treat yourself to a RumChata-spiked hot cocoa over a special holiday brunch. You’ll find all your favorite Sogno dishes on the menu along with some special offerings, like challah French toast with banana rum caramel sauce, bacon breakfast pizza with potato and chives, and a Santa-approved cookie plate. Reserve your spot at sognoitalian.com/santa-brunch.

Photograph courtesy of Felt It In New England

Felt Your Own Christmas Ornament, Coastal Mass Brewing, Beverly

Dec. 8

Everyone knows the most memorable ornaments are the homemade ones, and at this event, you’ll have the opportunity to felt one for your own tree — or wrap up for a loved one to hang on theirs. Round out the crafting experience by ordering a Commodore (peanut butter and chocolate porter) or Siren (black raspberry fruited sour). Tickets available online.

Winter Cookie Class, Derby Restaurant & Bar, Salem

‘Tis the season for giving — and at this cookies-for-a-cause event, you’ll learn decorate some holiday treats while also raising money for Mental Makeover: a nonprofit committed to fighting mental health stigmas by empowering young people to share their experiences. Book your spot online.

Photograph courtesy of Hand.the.Light by C.S.E.

Holiday Candle-Making Workshop, Hopothecary Ales Brewery

Dec. 17

Make the season bright by crafting two 8-ounce custom-scented candles in glass jars — while you’re knocking back some local brews. Whether you’re making them for a friend, family member, or yourself, all you have to do is show up — workshop provider Hand.the.Light by C.S.E. is providing all the necessary supplies. Buy your tickets online.

Holiday Mosaic Round Workshop, Ipswich Ale Brewery, Ipswich

Dec. 18

You don’t have to be super creative or crafty by nature to enjoy this all-ages mosaic workshop. Choose from a plethora of design options, including a festive poinsettia. Your ticket includes all the required tools and materials, and while you’re cutting and gluing away, you can munch on some truffle parm tots, baked brie with fig jam, or a cider donut bread pudding — and wash it all down with some seasonal suds, of course. Buy your tickets online.

Christmas Spirits Terrarium, Granite Coast Brewing, Peabody

Dec. 20

What could be more creative than a Christmas spirit-themed teacup terrarium, assembled in a vintage teacup or silver vessel? While making this memorable holiday display, make sure to grab a tart cranberry shandy — or two. Reserve your spot online.