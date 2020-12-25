These restaurants, hotels, and North Shore hotspots will help up us all say hello to 2021, even as we forgo large parties for more intimate celebrations.

Boston Harbor Hotel

Boston

Boston Harbor Hotel is offering a special private NYE celebration package. Available for two guests, the package includes a private three-course dinner in your suite on New Year’s Eve, including a bottle of wine. You can also expect a bottle of Moet Champagne to ring in the new year, a full American breakfast also served in-room, and late checkout the next morning. The package starts at $725 for two people.

bhh.com

Tuscan Kitchen

Burlington; Newburyport; Boston; Salem, NH; Portsmouth, NH

Curfew is at 10:00 p.m., but that won’t stop Tuscan Kitchen from celebrating the New Year when the clock strikes midnight—in Mykonos (5:00 p.m.), Rome (6:00 p.m.), London (7:00 p.m.), or the Azores (8:00 p.m.). Choose your time to celebrate, opt for the NYE dinner add on for $28 per person, and celebrate the night with a specially themed cocktail and dessert. Expect an Italian espresso martini and tiramisu if you’re celebrating at 6:00 p.m., or a gin fizz and English coffee gelato if you’re ringing in the New Year at 7:00 p.m. The full dinner menu will also be available at each location.

tuscanbrands.com

Beauport Hotel

Gloucester

The Gloucester hotel’s New Year’s Eve package includes a $150 dining credit for either private room service or their New Year’s Eve dinner at 1606, featuring unique courses with curated wine pairings. With the package you’ll also receive a bottle of Veuve Clicquot to ring in the New Year, plus brunch at 1606. Can’t make a night of it on December 31? You can celebrate just NYE dinner at 1606 for $74 per person.

beauporthotel.com

Stream First Night

Boston

Boston’s traditional First Night celebration will continue on this year, only virtually. You can stream the festivities, including dozens of performances from talented artists, online at firstnightboston.org, or you can catch segments of the celebration on TV on NBC and NECN.

firstnightboston.org

Encore Boston Harbor

Everett

The restaurants at the Everett hotel and casino are open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day—you can visit Rare Steakhouse, Red 8, Fratelli, and On Deck Sports Bar along with Encore’s spa and boutiques. The casino is also open, but don’t forget your mask! Red 8, Encore’s Chinese restaurant, is also offering takeout family meals that feed four to six people, including crispy whole chicken and Asian barbeque feast. Click here for more details.

encorebostonharbor.com

Zoom Party

If you still want to spend the evening with family or friends, host a Zoom party with a New Year’s Eve twist—send all your guests matching party favors like noisemakers and glasses, plus the same libations to enjoy together. Check out some top wine picks from North Shore wineries, or these three local restaurants offering takeout cocktails.

Takeout

If you feel more comfortable staying in rather than dining out at a restaurant, you have no shortage of area restaurants from which to order takeout. These nine eateries serving takeout Christmas dinners all have New Year’s Eve offerings, too. Or, take a look at four of our favorite gastropubs.

Outdoor Activities: Light Displays and Skating

Celebrate the season with various outdoor activities—check out our roundup of ten things to do safely this holiday season north of Boston. Some of our favorite picks for New Year’s Eve include Winter Lights on Cape Ann, skating at Tuscan Market’s Winter Giardino, or strolling through Stone Zoo’s ZooLights.

Brunch at 34 Park

Andover

Andover’s chic new Italian spot isn’t forgetting one of the best parts of New Year’s Eve celebrations—New Year’s Day brunch. 34 Park’s upscale brunch menu includes classics like avocado toast and fried chicken and waffles, all made with locally sourced ingredients. You can also find boozy offerings like a Bloody Mary, tequila sunrise, and their very own bacon infused cocktail.

34park.com