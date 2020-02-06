On February 28, the Boston Harbor Hotel and Share Our Strength partner for their 2nd annual Uncorked for a Cause event. The charity reception, part of the 31st Annual Boston Wine Festival, will raise funds to support Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry initiative, aimed at ending childhood hunger and poverty. Designer and television personality Taniya Nayak hosts the event.

No Kid Hungry, a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength, is ending childhood hunger using proven, practical solutions to ensure that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget.

For the second year in a row, the Boston Wine Festival is partnering with Share Our Strength for an evening of delicious food, incredible wine from around the world, and live music to support a great cause. Guests will enjoy small bites and inspired food stations from Chef Daniel Bruce while dancing to tunes from the Kahootz band.

At this black-tie optional event, guests will be able to take home their own bottles of wine with a fantastic wine auction, enjoy sips from the event’s custom wine wall, and enjoy other incredible auction items to benefit Share Our Strength.

Other Boston Wine Festival events, like intimate winemaker-hosted dinners, seminars, receptions, and brunches are happening at Boston Harbor Hotel now through March. Check out the full lineup of events and buy ticket at www.bostonwinefestival.net.

Tickets to Uncorked for a Cause are $115 per person and can be found here.