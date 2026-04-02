Chef and restaurateur Jason Santos launches his cookbook Citrus & Salt: Coastal Mexican Fare from Boston’s Hottest Restaurant this week. It brings the high-energy, citrus-driven flavors of his Boston restaurant, Citrus & Salt, to home cooks.
Photograph Courtesy of Ken Goodman
“Citrus & Salt isn’t about following tradition blindly. It’s about embracing the flavors you love—chiles, lime, salt, booze—and elevating them to new heights,” Santos writes. That philosophy drives the book’s opening chapter, which features the dishes that built the restaurant’s cult following, including: Off-the-Cob Flamin’ Hot S