SPONSORED CONTENT

Stepping into a townhome at Blu Haven in Middleton’s sought after neighborhood, you immediately understand why it won the Gold Award for planned 55+ community. You will be greeted by spacious interiors lit by sunshine from oversized windows and stunning oak floors. A private back deck surrounded by lush green nature calls to you. Throughout the community, neighbors are enjoying an array of activities: taking a brisk walk in the morning sun before work; preparing to set off for a day of golf; gathering with friends for a pre-dinner glass of wine before strolling to a nearby restaurant.

This is the beauty of Blu Haven, located on Middleton’s South Main Street: freedom to spend your time as you wish – whether it’s enjoying your quiet time or having a convivial visit with neighbors, all in a setting that encourages the joys of living both within your own home and in a warm community.

Freedom begins with a choice of home styles. Blu Haven’s builder, DiBiase Homes, offers three unique house plans, ranging from 2,538 square feet to 2,744 square feet: the Willow, the Magnolia, and the Laurel. All have a first-floor primary bedroom, a full basement for plenty of storage or even extra living space, and an appealing open-floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Whether you’re cooking for 1 or entertaining for 10, these floorplans offer the flexibility to create the experience you desire.

Blu Haven is a community in the truest sense of the word. Forty-five townhouses – with only eight still available for sale – are designed for well-being and comfort, with a generous touch of luxury. All have two bedrooms, a lofted area with an office or play area, two and a-half bathrooms, and are equipped with a two-car garage and beautiful paver driveways. Prospective buyers love the ample storage space, the first-floor owner’s suite and additional living space on the second floor perfect for watching a game, working from home or hosting guests.

Inside each home, interiors feature soothing color palettes, stunning 8-foot blue doors, pleasing layouts, and quality building materials, including gleaming satin-finished oak floors. All the townhomes are designed to allow maximum sunlight, lending the interiors a bright, elegant feel. Homebuyers have the ability to customize many of their townhome’s features, including kitchen appliances, cabinetry, countertops, tiling, and flooring, as well as an option to finish the walk-out basement.

Outside each home is a tree-lined lawn and landscaping designed for comfort, tranquility, and beauty. Pristine planning allows each homeowner their own private entrance and easy access to back- property walking trails, while maintaining a cohesive sense of community that allows nature to celebrate its beauty. Depending on the floor plan home owners have up to 3 outdoor spaces to enjoy.

In a deep sense, the beauty of Blu Haven is the freedom, security, and comfort it offers. There are no more worries about plowing, shoveling, or driving long distances to shop. The security of leaving the usual concerns of homeowners to someone else, through the Blu Haven HOA, is perfectly balanced with abundant opportunities to lead the life you want.

Looking for nearby amenities? Living at Blu Haven, you’ll be moments to all of Middleton’s charming offerings. Walk or bike and check out the food trucks at The Lot On South Main, stop by Richardson’s for an ice cream, enjoy an afternoon at Golf Country, or eat at Teresa’s. There is so much to do just moments away! And at the end of the day, come home to your own tree-lined, maintenance-free oasis. This is the one you have been waiting for.

For over 60 years, DiBiase Homes, a local, award-winning, third-generation builder, has earned the trust of countless homeowners, and received an array of prestigious awards, including the National Home Builder Association Gold Award for best 55+ housing for Blu Haven.

Final units at Blu Haven start at $949,900.

For information, visit www.BluHaven.com or call (207) 252-6771