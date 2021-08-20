These two historical New England towns have a lot to their names—clams, for one, and some of the best spots in the whole state to go antiquing or to explore nature. Below, check out a handful of some local favorite restaurants, shops, and more in Ipswich and Essex.
Eat & Drink
Sandpiper Bakery
A recent transplant from Gloucester, this bakery offers croissants and cookies, salads, and sandwiches, all made with delicious attention to quality. 29 North Main St., Ipswich, 978-879-4136, sandpiperbakery.com
The Village Restaurant
This Mother’s Day, the eatery is holding a Lobster Gala—including lobster pie and fried clams—yum! 55 Main St., Essex, 978-768-6400, wedigclams.com
Great Marsh Brewing
A casual, brewery serving up handmade pizzas along with world-class beer and hard seltzers. 99 Main St., Essex, 978-890-7827, thegreatmarsh.com
Ithaki
This Ipswich institution serves up authentically tasty Mediterranean fare. New to Greek food? The welcoming staff will help guide you through the enticing menu. 25 Hammatt St., Ipswich, 978-356-0099, ithakicuisine.com
Ipswich Ale Brewer’s Table
Sample one (or more) of 15 locally brewed beers on tap and enjoy lunch or dinner from a menu of eclectic elevated pub fare. 2 Brewery Place, Ipswich, 978-356-3182, ipswichalebrewery.com
The Mill
Stop in for breakfast, lunch, or coffee, and pick up one of the prepared meals for an easy and delicious dinner. 121 Eastern Ave., Essex, 978-890-7139, themillessex.com
Woodman’s
Reputed to be the birthplace of the fried clam, this seafood shack is certainly one of the North Shore’s most popular and scenic spots for casual seafood. 119 Main St., Essex, 978-768-6451, woodmans.com
C.K. Pearl
Enjoy eclectic fare ranging from lobster carbonara to crispy pork belly ramen, sip an inventive cocktail, and watch the meanderings of the Essex River from the cozy patio. 112 Main St., Essex, 978-890-7378, ckpearl.com
Down River Ice Cream
Some of the best ice cream available on the North Shore, from perfectly rendered basics to indulgent and innovative flavors. 241 John Wise Ave., Essex, 978-768-0102
Shop & Renew
Andrew Spindler Antiques & Design
Offers a well-curated selection of a variety of period pieces and beautiful uncommon objects. 163 Main St., Essex, 978-768-6045, spindlerantiques.com
Betsy Frost Design
Browse unique jewelry designed by the owner as well as a curated selection of gifts, clothing, and accessories. 4 Market St., Ipswich, 978-356-4040, betsyfrostdesign.com
Sea Meadow Gifts and Gardens
This charming, shingled gift shop is dedicated to highlighting original, artisanal work, with a special emphasis on items for the yard and garden. 7 Main St., Essex, 978-768-3441, seameadowgifts.com
Live & Play
Essex River Cruises
Enjoy the area from the water on a narrated, sightseeing cruise or a private charter to a tidal beach. 35 Dodge St., Essex, 978-768-6981, essexcruises.com
Greenwood Farm
Easy trails and a 17th-century farmhouse make this marshside walk a little like stepping back in history. 47 Jeffrey’s Neck Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-4351, thetrustees.org/place/greenwood-farm
Cogswell’s Grant
A carefully restored colonial-era farmhouse, displaying a rich collection of American folk art assembled by the former owners. 60 Spring St., Essex, 978-768-3632, historicnewengland.org/property/cogswells-grant
Cape Ann SUP
Rent a board, take a lesson to learn the basics, or book an SUP yoga class for relaxation on the water. 2 Southern Ave., Essex, 978-233-1787, capeannsup.com
Appleton Farms
Wander the trails through field and forest, say hello to the cows and goats, or shop for local produce, meat, and cheese at the farm store. 219 County Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-5728, thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms
Crane Beach and Estate
One of the region’s most popular beaches adjoins a wildlife refuge and an historic estate for a full day of relaxation and exploration. Argilla Rd., Ipswich, thetrustees.org