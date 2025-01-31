For more than 50 years, Feburary has been a month dedicated to learning about, celebrating, and honoring, the Black people, culture, and experiences that have helped shape our country. We’ve rounded up five ways to observe the month on the North Shore.

Amplifying Voices Film Festival, The Cabot, Beverly | Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

The Cabot theater hosts the second annual Ampifying Voices event, a film including features, documentaries, and shorts that explore a range of Black experiences. The event kicks off with an opening reception on Friday night and closes with a showing of the Oscar-nominated feature Sing Sing, staring Colman Domingo. View the whole schedule and buy tickets at The Cabot’s website.

286 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-927-3100, thecabot.org

Art and stories, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem | Throughout the month

Throughout the month, visit a drop-in art class and make a collage inspired by the colorful, mosaic inspired paintings of African-American artist Alma Woodsey Thomas, or bring the little ones to story time to hear picture books celebrating Black authors and Black lives.

161 Essex St., Salem, 978-745-9500, pem.org

Local Black Excellence exhibit, Lynn City Hall, Lynn | From Feb. 4

This annual exhibition at Lynn City Hall shines a spotlight not on the past, but on the present, highlighting the current-day work and accomplishments of the region’s Black men and women. An opening reception on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. will recognize this year’s honorees, or you can swing by city hall to learn about their achievements throughout the month.

3 City Hall Sq., Lynn, 781-598-4000

Long Hill | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Hidden Histories: Black History Month Lecture, Long Hill, Beverly | Feb. 8

Visit the stately brick home at the Long Hill estate to hear senior curator, Christie Jackson present her research into the untold story of the enslaved craftsmen who created many of the home’s ornamental carvings, which were salvaged from a house is South Carolina. Tickets available on the Trustees website.

576 Essex St., Beverly, 978-281-8400, thetrustees.org/place/long-hill

Family-friendly paint event, Lynn | Feb. 22

Join the North Shore Juneteenth Association at this annual event to paint a Juneteenth flag, express yourself through other arts and crafts, and learn about the symbolism of the flag. Participants will also be read a story about a Black artist. Lunch is provided. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. Tickets are available online.

Old Tyme Italian Cuisine, 612 Boston St, Lynn, nsjuneteenth.com