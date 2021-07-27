Located on the corner of Charles and Cambridge streets in Boston’s Beacon Hill, the Whitney is the perfect spot to explore the beauty and history of the city this summer. The 65-room luxury boutique hotel offers all the nostalgia and sophistication of a classic brick townhouse for which Beacon Hill is famous. The hotel derives its name from the site’s original owner, Henry Melville Whitney, a prominent Boston industrialist, who is also known for founding the West End Street Railway Company, known today as the MBTA.

Sense of Place

Entering the Whitney is like stepping into a posh and private Beacon Hill townhouse. The hotel recently won a Boston Preservation Alliance Award for marrying the original 1908 nurses’ residence with a sensitive addition, which honors original architectural details while creating a completely contemporary space. Handsomely appointed with neutral navy and charcoal tones and rich fabrics, the Whitney presents a sophisticated setting.

Personal Touch

Small, thoughtful touches abound throughout the hotel, offering visitors intimate connections to this historic spot. Behind the check-in desk, bookshelves are filled with volumes penned by Beacon Hill authors, including Louisa May Alcott (Little Women). An antique train clock above the brass elevator pays homage to Mr. Whitney. Above the lobby fireplace, an image of Mr. Whitney is lightly etched into a large mirror—you might miss it all together if you are not looking closely.

The spacious guestrooms, flooded with natural light, offer views of both the Charles River Hotel as well as Charles Street itself. Lavish flourishes include Frette sheets, cozy bathrobes, Boston’s Bully Boy spirits and selection of wines, along with locally sourced treats, on offer. The bathrooms are outfitted in gleaming white subway tile, double sinks, and soaking tubs.

Dining In

Adjacent to the hotel’s lobby is the comfortable dining room. Mr. and Mrs. Whitney’s portraits can also be found above the banquettes at the hotel’s Peregrine Restaurant—a not-to-miss dining experience while staying at the hotel. This Italian-influenced restaurant (and sister to Juliet in Somerville) is the creation of chef Joshua Lewin and wine expert Katrina Jazayeri. Their small, well-curated menu delivers. Pasta pomodoro, radiatore, Sicilian pizza, octopus a la planche, and garlic shrimp are all made with the freshest locally sourced ingredients. Peregrine also serves divine craft cocktails and smaller production wines.

Stepping Out

The best way to explore the cobblestone streets is on foot, so bring a pair of comfortable walking shoes. Along Charles Street boutiques abound including chocolatiers, stationery shops, antique dealers, and beauty apothocaries.

The Whitney Hotel passkey program to the neighborhood creates an array of local experiences that allow you to indulge in the best of Beacon Hill shopping. The hotel’s neighborhood partners are well curated, availing guests in residence of the neighborhood perks. From little extras at Beacon Hill Chocolates to VIP treatment at Frette and December Thieves, to an all-star community of fitness and wellness purveyors, simply checking into the hotel allows guests to check out the environs in signature style.

Bespoke Experiences

Best Experiences for Arts & Culture Lovers: Guests can immerse themselves in the creativity and imagination of the exhibits of Monet and Basquiat with the Art Lover’s Package, The Whitney’s exclusive partnership with the Museum of Fine Arts. The package includes overnight accommodations for two, two museum passes, an artistic welcome amenity and a $50 credit to be used at Peregrine Restaurant.

Where to Celebrate Missed Milestones: For those belatedly celebrating anniversaries, birthdays, and holidays, the Veuve Experience includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot, early check-in, and late check-out.

Sailing or Yacht Excursion, Picnic, & More: Book a day on the water. The Whitney Hotel has partnered with Boston Charter Boat, offering guests the opportunity to rent a sailboat on the nearby Charles River. The hotel offers a half or full day on the river, along with a tote bag stocked with sailing essentials and a picnic lunch provided by Peregrine.