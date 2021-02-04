The new Caldwell building at 34 Munroe Street in Lynn is a cut above other Boston-area mixed-use facilities. For one thing, it has exceptional amenities like a rooftop pool and a rock-climbing wall. For another, it’s only a 15-minute train ride from Boston proper.

Leasing and move-ins are currently happening up through the eighth floor of the ten-story building—the top two floors and the rooftop outdoor living area, which includes lounges, firepits, cabanas, and grassy areas along with the pool, will be completed as of the spring.

Although the building itself is brand new, developed by the Procopio Companies, it sits on a historic Lynn site. At the Spinney and Caldwell shoe company, located at 34 Munroe during the Industrial Revolution, an immigrant worker invented a machine that cut the cost of production in half and helped put Lynn on the national map.

“The design and the amenities are unlike anything else on the market,” says Michael Procopio, vice president of development for the Procopio Companies. “It feels like you’re in a boutique hotel.”

The open, eclectic lobby sets the stage for the expressive building, with a complimentary coffee bar for residents to grab a cup on their way to the train station, which is just across the street. There’s a screen with live transit updates so you won’t miss that commuter rail into North Station.

Each of the building’s 259 units utilize open floorplans and plenty of natural light, and are available in studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms. Expect luxurious touches like quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and frameless glass showers. And they’ve included the latest in apartment technology, like a virtual intercom, automatic keys, and climate control.

Procopio’s favorite in-unit amenity is Alfred, an app-based concierge service. “They can help you with your packages or with your laundry, they can tidy up your apartment, they can pick up your dry cleaning,” says Procopio. “It’s a human touch—a nice hospitality-type experience.”

Their fitness spaces don’t stop at the rock-climbing wall—you can also find a spin studio, an outdoor fitness area, and personal training services. And for the months when it’s too cold for the rooftop pool and lounge areas, the sixth-floor sports lounge and brew bar offers a relaxing, communal environment with local brews on tap (from area favorites like Bent Water Brewing Co.) and a mini market for snacks.

The ground level will soon be home to a range of high-end retail amenities, many of which are in the process of signing leases. You can expect a boutique fitness studio, a national mobile banking center, and a bakery and fast-casual dining spot, among other businesses.

All this comes at a fairly low price tag—studios start at $1,603, one-bedrooms at $1,727, and two-bedrooms at $2,126. Note that these prices are the average monthly cost after two months free on a 14-month lease term.

After all Caldwell’s top-notch amenities and proximity to Boston, “really what sets Caldwell apart is the neighborhood,” says Procopio. It’s in the middle of a bustling, walkable downtown area with coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping—while Nahant Beach is just a fifteen-minute walk away. “You get the marinas, you get the beach, you get the walkable downtown, and you get to live on top of a train station,” says Procopio. “The location is what’s killer here.”

For more information, visit livecaldwell.com.