The Boston Celtics are set to transition to new leadership as Boston Basketball Partners LLC reached a definitive agreement to sell the iconic franchise to an investment group led by Bill Chisholm for a staggering $6.1 billion. Pending NBA Board of Governors approval, the transaction is expected to be finalized this summer. The agreement sets a new record as the highest sale price for any North American sports franchise.

Chisholm, a lifelong Celtics fan, grew up in Georgetown,Massachusetts and has deep roots in the Boston area. He expressed his passion for the team and its significance to the city in a statement following the announcement. “Growing up in Georgetown on the North Shore and attending college in New England, I have been a die-hard Celtics fan my entire life,” said Chisholm. “I understand how important the Celtics are to the city of Boston – the role the team plays in the community is different than any other city in the country. I also understand that there is a responsibility as a leader of the organization to the people of Boston, and I am up for this challenge.”

The new ownership group includes prominent Boston business leaders and philanthropists such as Rob Hale (a current Celtics owner) and Bruce A. Beal, Jr., along with global investment firm Sixth Street. Notably, Wyc Grousbeck, who has been at the helm of the Celtics since 2002, will remain in his roles as CEO and Governor through the 2027-2028 season, ensuring continuity and stability during the transition.

Grousbeck expressed his confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and commitment to the franchise. “Bill is a terrific person and a true Celtics fan, born and raised here in the Boston area,” said Grousbeck. “His love for the team and the city of Boston, along with his chemistry with the rest of the Celtics leadership, make him a natural choice to be the next Governor and controlling owner of the team. Quite simply, he wants to be a great owner.”

As the Celtics pursue back to back NBA Championships, this transition signals a promising future under the stewardship of a dedicated local leader. With Chisholm’s strong ties to the region and unwavering devotion to this storied franchise, Boston fans can anticipate an ownership committed to both excellence on the court and community engagement.