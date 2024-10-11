Northshore magazine’s Top Influencers event was a huge success last night at The Cut in Gloucester, with 300 in attendance, including Top Influencers Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and TV celebrities Anna Rossi, Maria Sansone, and Kristina Crestin. Thank to our sponsors Stella Artois, Encore Boston Harbor, Commonwealth Financial Group, Giblees, Drink That, The Baker’s Rack Baking Company, and Cross Insurance.

Northshore publisher Paul Reulbach and editor Nancy Berry greeted 17 of the Top 25 Influencers to the stage for a celebratory toast. Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll – the first woman mayor of Salem and part of the first all-female state executive team ever elected in the U.S. – was first to the stage.

Others honored during the evening were North Shore TV and social media personalities Anna Rossi, the host of The Chef’s Pantry on NBC Boston; Armani Thao influencer and head of marketing for Autism Eats; celebrity interior Designer Kristina Crestin of HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer and Rock the Block; and Maria Sansone of NBC’s “The Hub Today” and award-winning show and podcast Mom2Mom.

The arts were also well-represented. Honorees included nationally recognized artist and gallery owner Markus Sebastiano; Peabody Essex Museum’s director of curatorial affairs Petra Slinkard, who curates thoughtful national and local exhibits; and Al Wilson founder of Beyond Walls, a nonprofit organization he spearheaded that supports artists creating urban art murals across the North Shore.

Also honored were Brian Kelly who, along with running Kelly Auto Group, supports several nonprofits on the North Shore; and NFL Agent and motivational speaker Sean Stellato.

Of course, there were plenty of foodies among the honorees as well, including acclaimed Sogno restaurateurs Ron, John Paul, and Mark Martignetti, who are working on developing a waterfront inn on Good Harbor Beach; entrepreneur Peter Nikolakopoulos of Pomodori and Beefie Boys who holds an epic fundraising Halloween party every year at Turner Hill; Joe Faro of Tuscan Brands, who has transformed 170 acres formally known as Rockingham Park into a mixed-use destination with brands like Mass General, William Sonoma, and Marriot Hotel; developer and philanthropist Sal Lupoli of Lupoli Companies who has always worked toward improving economies in which he builds and supports many nonprofits through the Lupoli Family Foundation (his son Sal Jr, was in attendance last night); and Sheree O’Reilly owner of Beauport Hospitality—which includes Gloucester’s The Beauport Hotel, Cruiseport, Seaport Grille, and Beauport Princess. O’Reilly could not be at the event last night so her son, her son Alan DeLorenzo came on stage for the toast.

Check out the full list of North Shore influencers.