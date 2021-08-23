Sponsored Content

Few folks in the real estate industry north of Boston have as much experience as Dianna Vredenburgh—she’s worked in sales and marketing for many years . And she’s lived on the North Shore for nineteen years, in Wenham. If there’s one thing Vredenburgh knows how to do, it’s get her clients exactly what they need.

Currently a realtor with Compass, Vredenburgh began her career in sales and marketing at companies like Glaxo SmithKline and Ernst & Young LLP. “She’s able to deliver a degree of professionalism and effectiveness not always found in real estate transactions,” says one of her past clients.

Vredenburgh primarily services the North Shore towns of Wenham, Hamilton, Beverly, Salem, and Gloucester. And her previous brokerage firm was in Somerville, meaning she still has many clients in city neighborhoods north of Boston, like Somerville, Medford, and Melrose. Her network of clients consisting of both suburban and city dwellers also gives her an extra boost in the market.

Vredenburgh has a sixth sense for problem solving for her clients, whether they’re selling their home or buying a new one. “I like the problem solving that comes with every listing, every transaction, they’re all unique,” she says. “Every single one of them is different.”





That eye for detail comes into play when Vredenburgh is highlighting the strengths of a property she’s listing (“because every property has them!” she adds), or writing an offer on a listing for one of her clients hoping to land their dream home. And with her, they pretty much always do.

“I’m very creative on how I write offers, so they get accepted,” says Vredenburgh, who uses that same problem-solving instinct to make her clients stand out from the crowd. “There’s gotta be a lane in there somewhere,” she says of writing an offer, “that I can use to differentiate my buyer with.”

Vredenburgh says that being both a listing agent and a buying agent makes her stronger at both jobs, giving her a special insight that not all agents have. “Keeping my buyer network filled makes me a better listing agent. Being a good listing agent makes me a better buying agent,” she explains. “To me, it’s circular.” When she takes her buyers around to tour listings, she gets special insight on what buyers are looking for—which makes her an even stronger listing agent.

“[Vredenburgh’s] eye for detail and strategic solution thinking seem to come naturally,” says one of her clients—in fact, her clients often highlight in their testimonials the meticulous, strategic, and professional approach she brings to every obstacle.





The North Shore housing market is as booming as ever—and with proximity to Boston, beaches, great dining, and a never-ending list of things to do and see, it’s no wonder. Vredenburgh likes to showcase a home’s nearby points of interest whenever she puts together a listing. With professional drone photography, she’ll show proximity to train stations, hiking trails, and any other points of interest—there’s no shortage here on the North Shore.

At the end of the day, Vredenburgh aims to be easy to work with for both clients and other agents. “To me, it’s putting the client first,” she says. “I know that comment gets used a lot, but you’re truly putting him or her first all the way through the end. The rest will come.”

compass.com/agents/dianna-vredenburgh

Contact Dianna at dianna.vredenburgh@compass.com or 978-578-5933.