Conventional wisdom says “aging gracefully” is embracing what Mother Nature doles out. The “aging gracefully” expression is frequently thrown around regarding cosmetic treatments, unfortunately often with a generous dollop of attitude. This phenomenon, as well as the abundance of information this burgeoning industry churns out, leaves many wondering where to turn for guidance. If you recognize yourself here, rest easy. Join the hundreds of patients who, for over twenty years, have trusted Dr. Keamy to inform them and help them take aging into their own hands.

Brigette Bardot’s take on aging gracefully surprised many. “Why on earth would the beauty icon and sex symbol of the ‘60s let herself go like that?” Why? Because it’s about personal choice. If your self-image (or worse, your self-esteem) is challenged when you look in the mirror and see frown lines, jowls, or flabby arms, it’s time to visit Dr. Jean Keamy.

Whether you’re on the fence about dipping your toes into cosmetic treatments, or you already partake, schedule a complimentary consultation with Dr. Keamy. Her thoughtful aesthetic sense, light touch, and sensitivity to your concerns and goals guide you through the decision process. Whether it’s your first pinch of Botox to smooth out your brow, repealing the forces of gravity with filler, or toning cellulite with truSculpt, Dr. Keamy will see that you age gracefully on your own terms.

When asked why she chose the words “Rejuvenate & Restore” to represent Keamy Cosmetic Centre, she replies, “I like fixing things. I also like beautiful things. So, I have a real talent for restoring youth without overdoing it.” That’s the “restore” part—as for “rejuvenation,” that comes with the territory. A cosmetic treatment, whether Botox, filler, or body contouring, renews the body as well as the mind. Nothing looks and feels better than not seeing the frown lines, jowls, droopy eyelids, or love handles that often challenge our self-image.

Cosmetic Treatments Available at Keamy Cosmetic Centre

Wrinkle Reduction

Botox Cosmetic® and other wrinkle reduction treatments, such as Xeomin®, Dysport®, and Jeuveau®, are frequently the gateway to aging gracefully for many men and women. Frown furrows along the brow and between the brows are often the first sign of aging to be noticed and treated. Many patients start here and start young to avoid developing the permanent lines and wrinkles that call for fillers in the future. Dr. Keamy adeptly calms the muscle movement in the upper face without leaving you expressionless. Dr. Keamy is also a practicing ophthalmologist, meaning she’s especially equipped to work on crow’s feet.

Lip Enhancement

Lip enhancement is another “starter” treatment for many young women who want to perfect their pout. Dr. Keamy carefully considers the patient’s natural lip shape as well as any age-related deflation and/or puckering along the upper lip line. The result: soft, natural, and youthful lips for all ages! Some fillers, including Juvederm’s Vobella® and Restylane’s Kysse® and Silk®, are formulated specifically for lips and around the mouth.

Chin and Cheek Fillers

The chin and the cheeks are particularly vulnerable to the force of gravity. Dr. Keamy skillfully fills sagging jowls and lifts the cheeks creating a defined jawline and cheekbones. Juvederm Voluma®, Radiesse®, and Bellafill® are all excellent products for these areas.

Body Contouring

Body contouring addresses areas and conditions of the body that don’t respond to dieting, increased exercise, or topical treatment. Dr. Keamy uses the Cutera truSculpt iD® system, the only body contouring system that melts fat, tightens skin, and tones cellulite. The truSculpt treatments take fifteen minutes, are non-invasive, and provide permanent results for up to 24% of fat loss. Treatments are safe and effective for most areas of the body, including the stomach, butt, thighs, arms, bra fat, and neck.

Discover the full list of cosmetic treatments at Keamy Cosmetics.

When managing your beauty with cosmetic treatments, you need both an artist’s touch and medical expertise. “Dr. Keamy’s approach to aesthetics is phenomenal,” says client Heather Woodroe. “She has an amazing eye for detail and beauty. A doctor and an artist—a rare combination. I have worked in aesthetics and trust Dr. Keamy with my appearance. She is exceptional.”

Some of Dr. Keamy’s night photography.

When asked what drew her, a board-certified ophthalmologist, to the realm of cosmetic treatments, Dr. Keamy replies, “Dad was a plastic surgeon, so I’ve been exposed to plastic surgery since I was a child. Plastic surgery was what I thought I would do until I became fascinated by the eye at med school. I also have a gift for the visual. In fact, while an undergrad at Princeton, I was almost a visual arts major,” she adds.

Dr. Keamy truly has an “eye for aesthetics.” She’s also an accomplished photographer, with a particular penchant for night photography. The images she captured from Iceland to Yosemite have been the subject of, or included in, several solo exhibits.

Dr. Jean E. Keamy has been delivering Botox, dermal fillers, and eyelid rejuvenation services for upwards of twenty years. In addition to her B.A. in Molecular Biology (Princeton) and M.B.A. (NYU Stern), Dr. Keamy trained at New England Eye Center at Tufts University Medical School and New England Eye Center for her ophthalmology residency. Dr. Keamy is a board-certified ophthalmologist, a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. Keamy Cosmetic Center is located inside Andrew Michaels Salon and Spa at 47 Ocean Avenue in Salem. For more information, visit seemedrkeamy.com/cosmetic.

