Imagine the warm salty breeze and rhythmic waves of Gloucester’s Good Harbor Beach without creeping through beach traffic and jockeying for a parking space.

Martignetti Hospitality Group, the team behind Sogno restaurant in Woburn and the luxury yacht experience Sogno at Sea, will reopen Good Harbor Beach Inn—rebranded as The Inn at Good Harbor Beach—later this year. Martignetti Hospitality purchased the inn in 2022 and spent two seasons operating it with minor updates while planning the property’s multimillion-dollar revitalization.

Good Harbor Beach Inn has existed in various iterations over the last 124 years. It succumbed to devastating fires in 1935 and 1957. Each time, it was rebuilt, maintaining its status as a beloved destination for generations of visitors.

“Our vision was to build a new hotel and blend modern luxury with its storied past,” explains John Paul Martignetti, co-owner of Martignetti Hospitality Group, adding that the new version will operate year round.

The property consists of two structures with a central courtyard for gathering, dining, and relaxation. The beach is just steps away. A selection of first- and second-floor king, queen, and double queen rooms provides guests with varying private balconies, decks, and entertainment spaces with coastal views.

Guests looking for a home-like experience can opt for “The Suite”, a second-level accommodation with dining table, full kitchen with 10-foot island, multiple bedrooms with twin bunk beds and queen beds, and exclusive use of a 900-square-foot deck.

“The guest rooms have been thoughtfully designed by the renowned Niemitz Design Group, the same team behind our acclaimed Italian restaurant, Sogno,” says Martignetti. “Their vision brings world-class beachside accommodations to life, blending timeless New England coastal charm with refined modern comfort.” All rooms are bright and inviting and anchored by a classic nautical aesthetic. Think crisp whites, soft blues, natural textures, and maritime-inspired details.

Each morning, guests start their day with a continental breakfast featuring locally sourced ingredients. The inn is committed to immersing guests in the North Shore.

“We are actively collaborating with local artists, merchants, and food and beverage purveyors to give guests a curated selection of art, jewelry, keepsakes, and locally made foods. These offerings create meaningful connections between guests and the Gloucester community, showcasing the talent and flavor of Cape Ann,” says Martignetti.

Wondering about the beach experience? The inn offers everything you need for a perfect day on the sand: plush towels, comfortable lounge chairs, private cabanas, and beach games and toys. “Guests can also take advantage of our onsite bike rentals,” says Martignetti. When it is time to explore Gloucester and beyond, a concierge service happily arranges dining reservations and plans local experiences such as whale watches, guided tours, and art walks.

“Whether you’re sunbathing, boogie boarding, or taking sunset strolls, Good Harbor Beach captures the very best of coastal Massachusetts,” continues Martignetti. Travel + Leisure has named it one of the “25 Best Beaches in the U.S.,” and USA Today readers ranked it among the “10 Best Beaches in the Northeast.” While the inn has not started booking reservations, you can join its newsletter for updates.

innatgoodharborbeach.com