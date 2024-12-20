December break is a traditional time for families to spend time together, eating, playing games, and maybe enjoying some special activities there might not be time for when school and extracurriculars are in session. If you’re looking for a fun out, we’ve gathered seven ideas here to help elevate your school break from OK to unforgettable.

Culinary Fun at Taste Buds Kitchen | Throughout break

With locations in Beverly and North Andover, Taste Buds Kitchen offers up plenty of opportunities for families to have fun creating delicious foods together. Decorate adorable penguin cupcakes or make cookies and milkshakes with the littler kids or bring the older ones along to try their hand at cooking up a Thai feast or a banquet of spaghetti and meatballs.

Photograph courtesy of MarketStreet

Hit the rink | Throughout break

For some classic outdoor winter fun, strap on your ice skates and go for a spin at the outdoor rink at MarketStreet in Lynnfield. Practice your gliding, then warm up with some hot chocolate and a seat by the fire. Or opt for some retro fun with an afternoon at the roller rink. If you grew up in the area, Roller World in Saugus will conjure some powerful memories and the kids will have as much fun as you and your friends used to.

Winterlights | Photograph by Anantha Kondalraj

Enjoy a little Christmas – even after the big day | Throughout break

Break starts nice and early this year so there is still time to take in some Christmas displays before the big day. Too much baking and present-wrapping to do? Don’t worry – these events all linger until at least the end of the year. Embrace the brisk air and head to Stoneham to see the Stone Zoo decked out with thousands of lights for ZooLights, or go to North Andover for Winterlights at the Stevens-Coolidge Estate. If you’d rather stay warm indoors, visit Castle Hill in Ipswich to enjoy freshly baked cookies and hot cocoa while touring its historic mansion meticulously decorated for the season, or try Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester, where the medieval-style castle is lavishly adorned for a truly regal effect.

Shipwreck on Steep Hill | Photograph by Jared Charney

Shipwrecks and Snowy Owls at the Crane Estate | Throughout break

The Crane estate is the perfect place for a winter wander, and a pair of family-friendly programs make a visit even more wonderful. On December 27, join a guided walk down to a 100-year-old shipwreck on Steep Hill Beach and maybe even unearth some pieces of the wreckage yourself. On December 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, or 30, visit for a Snowy Owl Prowl, searching the dunes and trails for this majestic seasonal visitor.

To learn more and pre-register, visit thetrustees.org/place/castle-hill-on-the-crane-estate.

Live magic in at the Peabody Essex Museum | Dec. 21 and 28

The Peabody Essex Museum’s entrancing new exhibition Conjuring the Spirit will play host to live magic performances on Saturdays through February. Add a little wonder to winter by watching these magicians’ extraordinary feats, then explore the rest of the diverse and engaging museum.

More details available at pem.org/events/live-magic-performances-in-conjuring-the-spirit-world.

John Higby, the Yo-Yo Guy | Photograph courtesy of Wenham Museum

Yo-yos at the Wenham Museum | Dec. 26

John Higby the Yo-Yo Guy has traveled to 26 countries showing off his uniquely impressive skills. On December 26, this world yo-yo champion will visit the Wenham Museum to delight North Shore children of all ages for two shows.

Tickets are available online at wenhammuseum.org/events.

Frozen Fire Festival | Photograph courtesy of The Anthem Group

Frozen Fire Festival in Salem | Dec. 26-Jan. 1

The festival transforms Charlotte Forten Park in Salem into a winter wonderland the includes a s’mores and hot chocolate garden, heated igloos, and plenty of fires to warm up by. Try your hand at curling, or attend one of more than 100 events, from fire performances and music to live ice sculpture carving. The best part: Admission is free.

Check out the full line-up at frozenfirefestival.com.