The Rink at MarketStreet in Lynnfield will glide into its 11th season this week with an opening day party on Saturday, November 16 from 12 to 3 p.m. The event will include a live DJ, festive snacks, a hot cocoa bar, live ice carvings, and wintry games. A 360 photo booth will capture the fun. Tickets are $20 and available online; walk-ins will be admitted as space allows. The party wristband will also give attendees access to special discounts in some of MarketStreet’s shops and restaurants.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our community to the annual opening party for The Rink,” says MarketStreet general manager Charlotte Woods. “This event is one of our most anticipated events of the year and it’s the perfect way to usher in the holiday season and welcome everyone to enjoy a festive outing during their holiday shopping trips!”

After Saturday’s celebration, the rink will be open seven days a week. Cast iron chimenea fire pits surrounded by Adirondack chairs give families a chance to rest their feet and warm up after some time on the ice. The warming tent houses skate rentals and helps keep guests and spectators toasty. Twinkling lights will illuminate the ice in the evenings.

Rink hours

November 16, 2024 – February 23, 2025

Monday-Friday: 3-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Admission

Adults and children 4 and over: $12

Children 3 and under: Free

Skate rental: $6

For more information visit marketstreetlynnfield.com/about/marketstreet-rink.