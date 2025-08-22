The first Saturday in September will highlight so much more than beautiful waterfront homes during the 2nd Annual Ogunquit Home & Garden Tour to benefit Rett’s Roost, a local nonprofit organization supporting families affected by childhood cancer.

Last year’s event, which was pulled together in just a few months, broke fundraising records for Rett’s Roost and this year’s event promises to double that amount according to Deana Cavan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Rett’s Roost.

A few of the 2025 Home & Garden Tour houses I Photographs By Jane Beck

“Most importantly, we heard that people felt a great sense of compassion towards our cause, that it was more meaningful than they expected to meet the families that we support in each home. We were told that walking through these beautiful coastal homes and gardens offered a glimpse not only into the thoughtful design and décor of each home, but also into the incredible work Rett’s Roost does for families impacted by childhood cancer. It felt like more than a tour—it was a community, immersed in beauty, coming together with benevolence and purpose,” says Cavan.

The event will be held Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Ogunquit’s scenic Marginal Way neighborhood, with a rain date of September 7th. The tour includes an inside look at six newly-featured homes, plus one repeat home with an added floor, displays in each home sharing the story of a family supported by Rett’s Roost, and a merchandise table featuring Rett’s Roost’s adorable owl logo. Home ambassador volunteers—some of them Rett’s Roost families—will greet guests at each home to share the “why” behind the fundraiser, as well as prominent details about each of the homes.

A couple of the 2025 Home & Garden Tour interiors I Photographs By Jane Beck

Tickets sold out more than one month prior to the event, underscoring the community’s enthusiasm for this coveted experience and for Rett’s Roost’s mission to bring hope and healing to families impacted by childhood cancer and child loss. A waiting list remains open for those still hoping to join. The tour coincides with two other arts and community festivities in Ogunquit: The Plein Air Art Festival at Perkins Cove and The Rotary Club Capriccio Festival of Kites at Main Beach.

Photograph By Steve Girard of Xtreme Aerial Photography

Cavan explained that the vision for the event came straight from the Ogunquit community, “Early in 2024, I was approached by an Ogunquit resident named David Poskanzer (who conveniently owns a home in the Marginal Way neighborhood) about how he might help our organization as a volunteer. He too had experienced the loss of someone important in his life to childhood cancer and believed that Rett’s Roost provides a critical service to children and their parents. David recognized the importance of the healing work we offer to all of the members of a family impacted by childhood cancer or child loss—and although he may not have realized it then, he was ready to step in a big way,” recounts Cavan.

Photograph Courtesy of Rett’s Roost Photograph Courtesy of Rett’s Roost A 2025 Rett’s Roost Retreat I Photograph By Jonathan Bravo

Rett’s Roost’s mission is to be a source of hope and healing for families impacted by childhood cancer and child loss, offering holistic retreats and meaningful gatherings that create connection, while honoring the process of grief and the power of love. With a home base in Ogunquit, the organization hosts events at no cost to participants, including overnight retreats, creative and therapeutic experiences, and peer and grief support. The organization has an extremely impressive ten-year track record. They have served over 250 families—including children with cancer, their siblings, and their parents—through 34 group retreats, 30 individual family trips, and over 100 social gatherings and virtual events.

While ticket sales and volunteer positions are currently sold out, you can still be a part of the success of Rett’s Roost by donating to this amazing cause, or by purchasing raffle tickets in August ahead of the event (attending home tour is not required to win a raffle prize). Raffle and auction prizes offer experiences, dining, and artwork from many local businesses. Ticket prices are 1 for $10.00, 10 for $75.00, 20 for $100, and 50 for $222.00.

“We are deeply grateful to the over 100 local sponsors whose generosity has made the 2nd Annual Ogunquit Home & Garden Tour not just possible, but truly exceptional. Because of their support, we have 22 beautifully curated raffle baskets and 8 auction items collectively valued at over $16,000—all for an inspiring cause celebrating community, hope, and healing,” says Cavan.

rettsroost.org

For more information on Rett’s Roost contact Deana Cavan at deana@rettsroost.org

For more information about the home tour and raffle, David at david@rettsroost.org

