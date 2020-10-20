Groom Construction Co., Inc. recently completed Fishermans Watch, a collection of 28 luxury condominiums in Swampscott. Within six months of delivery, all units were sold. This $22 million development includes two- and three-bedroom residences, each providing unique layouts ranging from 1,400 to 2,500 square feet and varying from single level garden units to two-story penthouses.

The five-story building is situated at the highest point in Swampscott, with many of the units providing sweeping ocean views of Swampscott, Nahant, and the Boston skyline. On-site amenities include a rooftop club room, fitness room, private terraces, gardens, and garage parking. The project was designed by Groom Construction and Grazado Velleco Architects with interior finishes by John Day of LDa Architecture & Interiors.

Tom Groom, Principal and Developer for Fishermans Watch said, “We have been working on Fishermans Watch with this team for many years, taking an abandoned 100,000 square foot school and making it into a condominium building. We are thrilled to see this project become a reality and proud to be involved in creating housing in the Swampscott community.”

The concept for Fishermans Watch was to step the building from the road, on several levels, to visually reduce the mass of the building. Hip roofs and shingle styles were also incorporated to harmonize with the surrounding neighborhood and reflect the area’s period architecture. Keeping a connection to the coastal site and the region’s history, the interior design integrated natural materials such as ship lap, wood trim, and marble along-side modern finishes.

Groom Construction Co, Inc., based in Salem, has steadily built a national reputation over the past 40 years. Founded in 1979, the company had an early focus on residential construction which then quickly expanded to include a wide array of multi-unit, mixed use, affordable housing, and commercial projects spanning the academic, medical, corporate office, retail, and banking sectors. For more information, visit groomco.com.