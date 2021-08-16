Pack your bags for one last summer vacation this year—and don’t worry about getting on a plane. Here are a few of our favorite Massachusetts hotels and resorts you can escape to for a staycation. And don’t knock the beauty of a September getaway! From Chatham to Lenox, here are some of the finest resorts in the state.

Four Seasons One Dalton Street

Boston

The new Four Seasons hotel in Boston is collaborating with the ICA for a special package this summer. Designed for art aficionados, the New Boston: Art + Fashion Experience package includes an overnight stay at One Dalton, two tickets to the Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech exhibition at the ICA, a limited edition sweatshirt from the exhibit, and two art-inspired cocktails in Trifecta (One Dalton’s lobby bar). The package is valid for stays from now to September 26, 2021, with rates starting at $640 per night.

fourseasons.com/onedalton

Wyndhurst

Lenox

Situated in the idyllic Berkshires, Wyndhurst Manor offers a Stay and Play package this summer for golf enthusiasts. The Gilded Age manor includes a historic golf course with sprawling views of the Berkshires. The package includes two nights in one of Wyndhurst’s accomodations, like their mansion or one of the cottages, plus three rounds of golf and 20% off golf lessons with one of Wyndhurst’s expert instructors. Also this month is a special “Tanglewood & Tapas” promotion—every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., enjoy gourmet tapas while listening to past Boston Symphony Orchestra Tanglewood performances. You can also take advantage of their many amenities, like an outdoor pool, two restaurants, and a fitness center.

wyndhurstmanorandclub.com

Harbor View Hotel

Edgartown

Located in Edgartown, this hotel offers the best of Martha’s Vineyard in one historic property. Harbor View is steps from quaint Edgartown Village’s shopping and dining, Fuller Street and Lighthouse beaches, and the natural beauty of Chappaquiddick Island. The hotel itself recently underwent a $15 million renovation, and features a heated outdoor saltwater pool, three dining options, and stunning ocean view. Other amenities include a new fitness center, beautiful outdoor spaces, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles for guest use.

harborviewhotel.com

Beauport Hotel

Gloucester

Find the only rooftop pool north of Boston at the elegant Beauport Hotel in Gloucester. Situated on the beach right in downtown Gloucester, Beauport is the perfect backdrop for a luxurious and relaxing weekend away, without a long journey to get there. Many guest rooms have balconies with ocean views or fireplaces, and all have a chic, nautical décor scheme. Their recently opened TranquiliSea wellness spaces will relax and recharge you with a massage, yoga session, or reiki therapy. And don’t miss a dinner at 1606 Restaurant—their deck offers one of the best views on Cape Ann.

beauporthotel.com

Regatta Inn

Nantucket

One of three boutique accommodations in the Nantucket Resort Collection, the Regatta Inn recently unveiled six newly renovated guest rooms. The bed and breakfast located in a historic Federal-style mansion features bright, airy guest rooms, continental breakfast, and beach amenities like chairs and towels for visiting nearby Children’s Beach or Francis Street Beach. Its central location right in the heart of downtown Nantucket gives you easy access to beaches, restaurants, shopping, or a trip to anywhere else on the small island.

nantucketresortcollection.com/regatta-inn

Chatham Bars Inn

Chatham

Not to be confused with the Chatham Inn, the Chatham Bars Inn provides a Cape Cod experience unlike any other. Originally build in 1914 as a getaway for Boston’s elite, the property underwent an intensive $100 million renovation with its current owner. Winner of a Forbes Four-Star award and a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Legend Collection, the resort offers a stunning and secluded seaside location with a private beach, plus amenities like a spa, an outdoor pool, tennis, and golf. Much of the ingredients for their on-site world-class restaurants is grown at their farm up the road, and guests have daily options for boating and fishing excursions.

chathambarsinn.com

Miraval Berkshires

Lenox

Named Conde Nast Traveler’s best wellness resort last year, Miraval takes an active approach to wellness. Set your intention for your getaway and curate your own personal itinerary from their lineup of activities like hiking, meditation, horseback riding, cooking, archery, and even beekeeping. And, of course, you’ll find top notch restorative spa services like massages and facials, along with ample space for relaxing (at their outdoor pool, maybe?). Their bucolic location out in Lenox provides you with stunning views and seclusion.

miravalberkshires.com

Blue Inn on the Beach

Newburyport

If you prefer to spend your summer days lounging on the beach, Blue Inn in Newburyport is about as beachfront as you can get. Located on Plum Island Beach, the inn features spacious rooms, a hot tub, complimentary breakfast, an outdoor firepit, and comfy beach loungers. Accommodations are either rooms, suites, or private cottages, all with a breezy, New England summer feel.

blueinn.com

Chatham Inn

Chatham

The oldest continually operating inn on Cape Cod continues to delight year after year. It’s the Cape’s only Forbes 4-star boutique hotel and its only Relais & Château hotel. The inn blends modern décor and luxury amenities with New England charm and a perfect downtown Chatham location, close to both shops and restaurants and the beach. While all rooms have soothing coastal vibes, some have extra lux amenities like fireplaces, balconies, and tubs. The inn also has a hip wine bar on site.

chathaminn.com