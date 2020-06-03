On Thursday, June 4, the Trustees are set to reopen thirteen of their properties, including five here on the North Shore.

The five North Shore properties opening are: Appleton Farms Grass Rides in Hamilton, Greenwood Farm in Ipswich, Ravenswood Park in Gloucester, Ward Reservation in Andover, and Weir Hill in North Andover.

These join the other North Shore properties currently open: Agassiz Rock in Manchester, Crane Beach and Hamlin Reservation in Ipswich, Crowninshield Island and Gerry Island in Marblehead, Long Hill in Beverly, Misery Islands in Salem Sound, Old Town Hill in Newbury, and Stavros Reservation in Essex.

The Trustees asks that visitors follow these social distancing guidelines for the health and safety of all, and to help keep properties open in these challenging times:

Limit visits to open Trustees properties in your respective town or neighborhood.

Stay at least six feet from other visitors, including stepping aside on the trail to let others pass.

Please keep dogs leashed and away from other visitors at all times.

If a parking area is full, please come back at a less busy time.

The Appleton Farms Grass Rides is an exciting North Shore tradition that families will still get to enjoy this year. Appleton Farms asks that visitors wear face masks at all times, and stay home if you’re experiencing any symptoms. The parking area will be maintained at half capacity. Member parking is free, while general parking is $5, which can be paid at the pay station, which will have hand sanitizer beside it.

For more information about your favorite property, visit thetrustees.org/COVID19.