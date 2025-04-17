The Boston Marathon is not just a marker of spring in Massachusetts, but it is a highly inspirational event to watch. Athletes both professional and amateur all strive to make the 26.2 mile journey from Hopkinton to the finish line on Bolyston Street. Whether you are a beginner runner working on the motivation to lace up your sneakers and run a few miles or a seasoned marathoner, the North Shore provides many stunning locations to get outside and get going.

The Danvers Rail Trail | Photograph by Jared Charney

Beach Runs

If you plan for low tide and work around the busy summer crowds the North Shore has a spectacular coastline of sandy beaches for running. According to publiclands.com you can take in the views of Plum Island to the north and Rockport to the south at Crane Beach while running the 4-mile-long beachfront. At Crane Beach on the Crane Estate in Ipswich there are also dunes and maritime pitch pine forest for running. The Salisbury Beach State Reservation has almost 4 miles of wide, flat continuous beach and firm, compact sand. If you are looking for beach views without the sand Lynn Shore Drive provides a 6-mile out-and-back course, with a wide, paved boardwalk along Nahant Road.

Photograph by R. Cheek

Rail Trails

In Massachusetts the conversion of railroad tracks into recreational rail trails began in 1993 in Central Massachusetts. The Clipper City Rail Trail brought a 3.3 miles, paved pathway to the North Shore connecting the Newburyport MBTA commuter rail station to the Harborwalk along the Newburyport waterfront. A run along this trail showcases sculptures, a gallery of local paintings, and views over the Merrimack River estuary. The volunteer maintained Danvers Rail Trail is a 4 1/3-mile non-motorized shared-use path linking the neighboring towns of Peabody, Wenham, and Topsfield. The compacted stone dust trail is built along what was once part of the historic Boston to Maine railroad running from Newburyport to Danvers.

Historic City Run

Looking to combine running with a history lesson in a bustling urban setting? The approximately three mile Salem Heritage Trail will take you through over 400 years of Salem history while you rack up the miles. As a nod to the Freedom Trail, the Salem Heritage Trail was painted as a red line on the sidewalk.