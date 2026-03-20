Gloucester is known for its beaches, natural beauty, fishing heritage, vibrant arts scene, and strong community spirit. Taken together, locals say, these qualities make the city a place that nourishes body, mind, and heart—for longtime residents and first-time visitors alike.

The community offers many of the traditional amenities associated with wellness. Saltwater Massage is a beloved local destination for relaxing, therapeutic treatments. At the Pond Road Healing Suites, practitioners provide acupuncture, craniosacral therapy, herbal medicine, and more. Several Pilates, yoga, and fitness studios serve clients of all ages and experience levels.

Gloucester offers a number of wellness activities | Photograph by Shutterstock

Gloucester’s YMCA is the newest in the region, having opened in 2021. Its clean, modern design evokes the lines and movement of a schooner. The eight-lane pool hosts swimming lessons for young members and aqua fitness classes popular with older adults. The facility offers 130 hours of group exercise classes each week, says executive director Erina McWilliamLopez, and prides itself on inclusivity. “Gloucester has this state-of-the-art YMCA as a place for wellness,” she says. “You can pull up in a Mercedes, you can pull up in an old pickup truck, and you all get the same workout.” But it’s when traditional wellness intersects with Gloucester’s distinctive character that the city truly shines.

In downtown Gloucester, MAGMA is a dance studio that extends far beyond children’s ballet and tap classes. It offers adult programming, contemporary dance, and special events designed to immerse participants in music and movement.

Unwind at Saltwater Massage I Photograph By Share the Soul

“Dancing in this way can be really akin to meditation,” says studio owner Sarah Slifer Swift. “You quiet the chatter of the mind and can simply be present in the activity of dance.”

When the weather warms, Treetop Yoga hosts outdoor classes at Hammond Castle Museum. Students stretch and breathe beside a storybook stone castle, gazing at sunlight glinting off the harbor. As they lie in shavasana at the end of class, they hear fishing boats chugging and waves hissing against the rocks below.

“It’s like a sound bath,” says Erin McKay, who owns the studio and teaches the seasonal sessions. “It really encapsulates all that Gloucester is and allows you to tie your yoga practice into that.” The city’s beaches, forests, and marshes provide countless opportunities to absorb the restorative power of nature. At the edge of the Eastern Point neighborhood, a nearly half-mile granite breakwater invites visitors to walk out among the waves and face the open ocean, with Gloucester Harbor’s rich history at their backs. In late summer, migrating monarch butterflies are a common sight.

Photograph By Share the Soul

While Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches are justly celebrated, other waterfront stretches are worth exploring. Half Moon Beach at Stage Fort Park is a crescent-shaped sliver of sand ringed by rocks and trees, creating a hidden retreat. In the northernmost reaches of Cape Ann, Folly Cove is a scenic, often-overlooked destination popular with scuba divers. “Being outdoors here is hugely important to my sense of wellness on Cape Ann,” Swift says.

Art is equally essential to Gloucester’s identity. Rocky Neck—one of the country’s oldest continuously operating art colonies—is home to eclectic galleries, working studios, and charming shops. The acclaimed Cape Ann Museum will reopen this spring after extensive renovations, enhancing its already impressive collection of fine art and local historical artifacts. Even a simple stroll through downtown reveals sculptures and colorful murals.

And no conversation about wellness is complete without food. Whether it’s a nutrient-packed smoothie or açaí bowl at Castaways Vintage Cafe, the freshest seafood served with Italian flair at Tonno, or sandwiches and pastries from Virgilio’s that honor the community’s Italian roots, Gloucester offers nourishment in every form. To end the day on a sweet note, indulge in a freshly rolled waffle cone filled with award-winning ice cream at Holy Cow. It’s a simple pleasure—and a perfect one.

EXPERIENCE

Cape Ann YMCA A beautifully designed facility offering fitness classes, gym equipment, a pool for play or exercise, and lots of programming for the whole family.

northshoreymca.org

Hammond Castle Museum Explore a storybook castle and gardens conceived and created by an imaginative local inventor and art collector.

hammondcastle.org

Stage Fort Park An historic park boasting scenic harbor views, walking trails, plenty of area for picnicking and lounging, and two beaches.

gloucesterma.gov

Rocky Neck One of the country’s oldest art colonies still has a creative spirit, along with charming shops and picturesque views.

rockyneckartcolony.org

Maritime Gloucester Immerse in Gloucester’s maritime heritage with exhibits about the history of the waterfront, indoor and outdoor aquariums, and a working dory workshop.

maritimegloucester.org

Cape Ann Museum Reopening this spring after extensive renovations, this museum shares the region’s artistic legacy and rich history.

capeannmuseum.org

The Cut Part live music venue, part locals bar, part gourmet pizza destination, with some pool and arcade games thrown in for good measure, the Cut is 100% a good time.

thecutlive.com

Eastern Point Lighthouse and Dog Bar breakwater An historic lighthouse stands guard over the entry to Gloucester Harbor, and a nearly half-mile granite jetty is open to strollers and fishermen.

discovergloucester.com

DISCOVER

Treetop Yoga An inclusive, nonjudgmental yoga studio that focuses on a holistic sense of wellness that includes both body and mind.

treetopyoga.com

Saltwater Massage For physical and mental relaxation, book a massage, and then enhance your experience with aromatherapy, hot stones, or a warm scalp treatment.

saltwatermassage.com

TASTE

Common Crow A natural food store and cafe (try the soups!) that also offers a curated selection of beer and wine, bulk herbs and spices, and ethically sourced gift and home items.

commoncrow.com

Tonno Authentic Italian recipes, locally caught seafood, and an elegant dining space combine for a unique and inviting meal.

tonnorestaurant.com

Virgilio’s This classic Italian bakery offers overstuffed sandwiches filled with freshly sliced meats, house-baked breads, colorful cookies and pastries, and a selection of imported specialties.

virgiliosbakery.com

Oak to Ember A menu focused on local seafood and prime meats cooked over live flames, in a welcoming warm and modern setting.

oaktoember.com