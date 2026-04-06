As winter fades along the Massachusetts coastline, a shift takes hold north of Boston. Patios reopen, waterfront tables fill up, and a wave of seasonal restaurants returns just in time for longer days and ocean air. From Gloucester to Plum Island, these reopenings mark the unofficial start of the summer season.

Whether you’re planning a weekend drive or looking for your warm-weather go-to spots, here’s where to eat as the region comes back to life.

Yella on the Water I Photograph By Raphael Brickman

Yella on the Water, Gloucester

Few restaurants capture the essence of a North Shore summer like Yella on the Water. Located directly across from Gloucester Harbor, it’s a place built for lingering—sunset views, a steady ocean breeze, and a dining room that opens seamlessly onto its outdoor deck.

The menu leans Mediterranean, offering a lighter, shareable approach to coastal dining. Standout dishes include falafel tacos, grilled octopus, and house-made ricotta gnocchi, alongside simply prepared local seafood. Mezze plates—hummus, labneh, and warm pita—set the tone for a table that encourages grazing rather than rushing.

Yella’s reopening is always a signal: the season has started, and it’s time to settle in for long dinners by the water.

yellagrille.com

Little Sister I Photographs By Elise Sinagra

Little Sister, Rockport

Found along Bearskin Neck, Little Sister has become a staple of Rockport’s warm-weather dining scene. Small, fast-paced, and always in demand, Little Sister is ready to serve up some of the tastiest burgers on the North Shore.

The menu is focused and craveable—double smash burgers with crisp edges, fried chicken sandwiches, Niman Ranch hotdogs, and seasoned fries—all designed to be eaten casually, whether you grab a seat or take your food down to the water.

What makes Little Sister feel especially seasonal is its rhythm: Lines form quickly once it reopens, and the entire experience is tied to the flow of people moving through Rockport on a sunny day.

littlesisterburger.com

Little Sister I Photographs By Elise Sinagra

Sunset Club, Plum Island

Sunset Club is less about dining in the traditional sense and more about timing your evening perfectly. Located on Plum Island, it draws a crowd that builds as the sun begins to drop, with nearly every table angled toward the view.

The food is straightforward—lobster rolls, fish tacos, and fried seafood platters—but the drinks drive the experience. Expect frozen cocktails, margaritas, and easy summer pours that stretch well past sunset.

When it reopens each season, Sunset Club becomes one of the North Shore’s most reliable golden-hour destinations—equal parts restaurant and social scene.

sunsetclubpi.com

Fleur Cuisine I Anthony Tieuli

Fleur Cuisine, Rockport

For a quieter, more refined experience, Fleur Cuisine offers a different pace. Located along Rockport’s waterfront, it balances seasonal ingredients with a more composed, restaurant-driven approach.

The menu shifts with availability but often includes dishes like lobster ravioli, coconut shrimp, and rotating seafood specials, alongside lighter plates that reflect the transition into spring and summer.

Dining at Fleur gives an opportunity to slow down, take in the harbor, and enjoy on a meal that’s as thoughtful while taking in the beautiful views.

fleurcuisineharborside.com

Talise, Annisquam

Hidden in the quiet village of Annisquam, Talise is one of the North Shore’s most intimate and refined seasonal restaurants. Set directly on Lobster Cove, it offers a dining experience that feels removed from the busier coastal hubs nearby.

Typically reopening in May, Talise focuses on a frequently changing, ingredient-driven menu. Expect dishes such as seared scallops, local striped bass, and vegetable-forward starters that reflect both the ocean and nearby farms.

With limited seating and a strong emphasis on atmosphere, Talise is best approached as a planned evening—one where the setting, the pacing, and the food all work together.

taliserestaurant.com

The Deck I Photograph By Doug Levy

The Deck, Salisbury

Further north, The Deck arrives a little later than most—usually reopening in mid-May—but its return signals that summer is fully underway.

Set along the Merrimack River, the entirely outdoor space is expansive, with multiple levels, rooftop seating, and a steady rotation of live music. The menu matches the energy: fried seafood baskets, peel-and-eat shrimp, burgers, and oversized lobster rolls, alongside frozen drinks and rum-forward cocktails.

Unlike quieter coastal spots, The Deck is built for scale. It’s where dinner turns into an evening out, and where the seasonal crowd feels at its peak.

thedecksalisbury.com

As patios reopen and menus shift toward lighter, coastal fare, the region takes on a different energy—one that’s tied to the weather, the water, and the pace of warm weather.

For locals and visitors alike, these openings signal the start of the season.