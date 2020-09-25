2020 continues to be, to put it mildly, a wild year. Which is why a return to sweet, simple traditions, like fall farm visits, feel more special than ever before. Here in New England we are in luck, because no one does fall better than us. And while this year looks a little different, there is still a lot of fun to be had and important memories to be made. So grab that mask (required everywhere) and make a plan to enjoy apples, pumpkins, donuts, and more with your quarantine crew.

Massachusetts

Russell Orchards, Ipswich – Whether you’re in it for the cider donuts (or something else) this farm has it all. Especially if you came for the donuts, which are made with cider that’s pressed on site in their cider mill with apples from their orchard. This year, face masks are mandatory and children must be directly accompanied by an adult at all times. The farm asks visitors to please be patient as they adapt to this unusual time and work hard to keep everyone safe and having fun all at once. The farm store is open with limited capacity and social distancing measures in place. Please note the store is open for seniors daily for an hour beginning at 8:30 a.m. russellorchards.com

Marini Farm, Ipswich – Kids love it here—and many an adult has been known to enjoy it too. Pumpkin season is currently in full swing at Marini Farm, something that is sure to help get you in the spirit of the season. Plan to wear your mask and keep appropriate distance from others—but also plan to have as much fun as your family has had in year’s past. marinifarm.com

Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury – You had your kids at “chicken barn, trike yard, and donuts.” Cider Hill is a family favorite for their laid-back atmosphere and welcoming vibe. This year, masks are required and you can purchase tickets for apple picking. If you are able to visit during a weekday, it’s a great way to avoid crowds, plus their food truck is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (in addition to being on site during weekends). Their outdoor market is also open to visitors and is such a worthwhile stop. ciderhill.com

Brooksby Farm, Peabody – This classic red barn has it all, including hot apple cider that will have you feeling all the fall feels. Face masks are mandatory and must be worn in the store, while visiting animals, and in the picking fields. The farm has a welcome station out front with hand sanitizer and sanitized carts and baskets for customers. They also have a one-way shopping pattern in store as well as plexiglass shields at checkout. They ask that you do not enter the store in large groups. brooksbyfarm.org

Smolak Farms, North Andover – All farms are beautiful, but there is something special about Smolak Farms. There’s something for everybody (and we say that because everybody loves homemade apple crisp with vanilla ice cream, right?!). Please wear a mask and come prepared to employ appropriate social distancing measures. Reservations are not required for pick-your-own. smolakfarms.com

Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury – Want that farm feeling but don’t feel the need to go apple picking? You might want to plan a visit to Spencer-Peirce-Little farm, a National Historic Landmark that sits on over 200 acres. Typically, the property allows visitors inside a manor house from 1690. In light of COVID, only the grounds of the farm are open to the public daily (from dawn to dusk). They ask that you visit in groups of ten or less and that you wear a mask and maintain a social distance of at least six feet from others. historicnewengland.org/property/spencer-peirce-little-farm/

Tendercrop Farm, Newbury – The Farm Store at Tendercrop is the stuff of legends, where the donuts, baked goods, fresh produce, and meats all do their part to ensure you won’t be walking out even close to empty handed (be sure to check out their prepared foods, including comforting soups that make for quick and easy fall meals, too!) Their “farm friends” petting zoo is a fan favorite among animal lovers big and small. Masks are required on site. Their indoor shop has arrows to guide customers around the store and plexiglass barriers have been installed at indoor check-out stations. tendercropfarm.com

New Hampshire

Applecrest Farm, Hampton Falls – Located just across the Massachusetts border is Hampton Falls, home of Applecrest Farm. It’s beautiful and they’re great with kids and adults alike. From 40 varieties of apples to cider and donuts and more, there’s something to check every box at Applecrest. The farm asks that you adhere to all recommend COVID-19 guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing. applecrest.com

Mack’s Apples, Londonderry – Mack’s Apples is an impressive operation – it’s an eighth-generation family farm that sits on about 400 acres of land. The Mack family has farmed the land since 1732, which makes Moose Hill Orchards and Mack’s Apples the oldest single family run farm in New Hampshire. From apples to pumpkins, squash, maple syrup, and more, there’s nothing you won’t love about this special place in the granite state. Wear a mask, be prepared to have fun and keep in mind that these precautions are to make your visit safe and enjoyable. macksapples.com

Carter Hill Orchard, Concord – Located in Concord, Carter Hill Orchard is perhaps one of the most unique farms on our list. You’ll find traditional fall activities like apple and pumpkin picking as well as hiking and bird watching. In fact, the farm’s hiking paths are a local favorite and the bird watching is worth a go even if you’re not interested in birds – the farm views alone are worth it. Don’t forget to stop by their farmers market – with your mask and appropriate social distancing measures – and take home a pie (or two). facebook.com/carterhillorchard

Maine

McDougal Orchards, Springvale – Here again, masks and social distancing are the name of the game, and weekend U-Pick reservations are required at this seventh-generation family farm. A favorite among families, you’ll find a historic farmhouse, a barn salesroom, picnic areas, a corn maze, wagon rides, and even a fairy village! There are also trails befitting both hikers and casual walkers wanting to enjoy the fresh fall air. They are also offering hours for seniors and at-risk people. They ask that you wait to enjoy anything you pick until you get home! mcdougalorchards.com

Maine-ly Apples, Dixmont – At Maine-ly Apples in Dixmont you’ll find apples, pumpkins, gourds and corn galore. This is also a great place to help round out your fall décor with corn stalks or some of their decorative corn. Their farm store sells everything from ice cream to jams, produce and delicious whoopie pies. They have hand washing stations and hand sanitizers on site. mainelyapples.com

Vermont

Green Mountain Orchards, Putney – Four generations of the Darrow family have taken care of the hills that comprise Green Mountain Orchards. Not only do they grow apples (125 acres of them!) blueberries, raspberries, peaches, plums and pumpkins—they also grow Christmas trees, making this orchard a year-round destination. They ask that you please stay home if you are feeling at all sick. Face masks are required. No reusable containers are permitted for picking and please wash hands before entering. No pets allowed. greenmountainorchards.com