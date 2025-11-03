The word “renovation” often suggests sweeping changes that strip a house back to its bones. But that doesn’t always have to be the case.
Like a caterpillar becoming a butterfly, a nondescript 1990s stucco house in Rye, New Hampshire, was reimagined into a shingle-style beauty—without ever being taken down to the studs.
The breakfast nook has custom built-in window seats.
Maugel DeStefano Architects and CM Ragusa transformed a stucco ranch house into a charming shingle-style home.
“A lot of times people think you need dramatic changes to make an impact,” says Alexander Muentener, project manager at Maugel DeStefano Ar