When landscape designer Hilarie Holdsworth first encountered her client’s 1.79-acre Rockport property, a paved road ran straight through the site from one street to another. “It’s a very deep lot that goes from one street all the way back to another street,” explains Holdsworth, owner of Hilarie Holdsworth Design in Gloucester. Purchased in 2015, the property included an 1866 Victorian main house, a cottage, and a garage—all within walking distance of Bearskin Neck. While the location was ideal, the landscape required a complete reimagining.
Holdsworth began by removing the road entirely, creating a clean slate for a thoughtf