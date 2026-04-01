As spring returns to Rockport, one of Bearskin Neck’s most beloved burger spots is getting ready to fire up the flat-top once again. Little Sister Burger will open its doors for its third season in April 2026, bringing back its signature blend of high-quality ingredients, thoughtful menu offerings, and relaxed coastal charm.

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Tucked along the iconic waterfront stretch of Bearskin Neck, Little Sister may be small in size, but it has quickly established itself as a standout in the Cape Ann dining scene. The fast-casual restaurant specializes in classic American comfort food—done with intention, care, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

Behind the concept are Joshua and Ariel Smith, the team also responsible for Talise, a seasonal restaurant in nearby Annisquam that first opened in 2020. Like many in the hospitality world, the Smiths were forced to adapt quickly when the pandemic disrupted their plans.

“We went from preparing to open a full-service restaurant to figuring out how to feed people safely and simply,” Ariel says. “That meant grab-and-go food—lobster rolls, packaged meals, and burgers.”

Out of that pivot came an unexpected standout: the Talise burger.

Made with high-quality beef, a blend of cheddar and American cheese, and onions cooked directly into the patty, the burger was topped with caramelized onion purée, lettuce, pickles, and house-made Russian dressing. It quickly became a favorite among staff and local regulars—so much so that even after Talise transitioned to full dine-in service and removed it from the menu, people kept asking for it.

“It developed this kind of quiet following,” Josh says. “People who knew about it really knew.”

At the same time, the Smiths had long discussed opening a fast-casual concept on the North Shore—something approachable but still rooted in the same values as Talise. When the former Top Dog location on Bearskin Neck became available, the opportunity felt like the perfect fit.

Little Sister—named as a natural counterpart to Talise—was born.

Today, that once under-the-radar burger has found a permanent home at the center of the Little Sister menu, where it sits alongside a lineup of elevated comfort food favorites. Burgers are made from fresh, never frozen beef sourced from Schweid & Sons and served on buttery Martin’s potato buns, creating a balance of simplicity and quality that defines the restaurant’s approach. But Little Sister is about more than just burgers. The menu offers something for everyone, from Impossible burgers for vegetarians to crispy fried chicken sandwiches, classic fish and chips made with local seafood, and Niman Ranch hot dogs. Guests can choose from signature builds or customize their own with a variety of house-made toppings.

A standout feature of the restaurant is its dedication to accommodating gluten-free diners. With dedicated gluten-free fryers and batter used for all fried items—including its popular hand-cut onion rings—Little Sister makes it possible for more guests to fully enjoy the menu without compromise.

That same attention to detail extends to sourcing. “It’s important to us not just that the food tastes great,” Joshua explains, “but that it’s made with ingredients we feel good about—fresh, high-quality, and thoughtfully chosen.”

The experience is rounded out with a curated selection of beer and wine, as well as cozy indoor seating and two small outdoor dining areas where guests can soak in the lively energy of Bearskin Neck.

Little Sister will kick off the season with weekend lunch and dinner service starting the second week of April, with plans to expand hours as spring turns into summer and Rockport’s harbor fills with visitors once again.

For locals and travelers alike, the reopening of Little Sister Burger is more than just a seasonal return—it’s a signal that the North Shore is waking up, and that some of its best bites are back on the menu.

littlesisterburger.com