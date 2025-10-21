When you step inside The Cut, a restaurant, bar, and live entertainment venue, in downtown Gloucester you will be captivated by its exposed brick and steel industrial chic decor. Next you will catch the aroma of the culinary delights of Little Sister. Yes, the same burger joint Little Sister on Rockport’s Bearskin Neck that opened in May 2024 to rave reviews. Little Sister co-owners, Joshua and Ariel Smith, are not new to the local restaurant scene, they opened their first restaurant Talise, a seasonal upscale dining experience, in 2020 in Annisquam.

Once inside, order Little Sister’s signature sandwiches either online by scanning the QR codes around the restaurant or on their website at littlesisterburger.com, or at the Little Sister register— all beverages are ordered at the full bar. When your food arrives in Little Sister’s signature blue and yellow paper wrapping, enjoy it along with the pool tables, arcade games, and big-screen TVs. If you are coming to The Cut for one of their live music or comedy shows it is the perfect combination. “If you want to eat before a show, you can arrive any time after Little Sister opens at 5pm and with the fast casual concept food comes out quickly. You can also always take it in the venue to eat during the show as well,” says Ariel Smith.



Little Sister’s partnership with The Cut is a natural evolution as the owners of The Cut are longtime loyal patrons of Talise and Little Sister Rockport. According to Smith, “Over time, a friendship grew and so did a shared vision. When The Cut team began exploring new restaurant concepts for their expansive venue in downtown Gloucester, they naturally turned to us. The idea of opening a second Little Sister with the amenities in place at The Cut sparked immediate excitement. From there, the partnership formed effortlessly, says Smith, “it became a place where you could grab a quick bite, bring the kids for an early casual dinner, hang out for the evening with your friends, or pregame before or after a show. With deep community ties and a mutual respect for each other’s craft, the partnership is built on more than just business, it’s a shared commitment to bringing people together through food, music, and fun.”

The greater Cape Ann area has responded with overwhelming enthusiasm. The bestseller on Little Sister’s The Cut menu is the namesake Lil Sis burger, a double beef patty cooked with griddled onion and American cheese, topped with pickles, pickled peppers, garlic aioli, and butter. The fish & chips are also a popular item consisting of local Gloucester haddock in a light, crispy batter. Their tallow-fried crispy French fries dusted with sea salt make the perfect side. The Cut’s manager, Tom O’Grady, agrees with the customers —the Lil Sis burger is his favorite item as well.

littlesisterburger.com

thecutlive.com