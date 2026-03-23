The Crane Estate in Ipswich is a gem of the North Shore. The magnificent 2,100-acre coastal estate is where past meets present. Four miles of Atlantic-facing Crane Beach flank the quiet, tidal waters of Essex Bay and the Crane Wildlife Refuge. At the Great House at Castle Hill experience the grandeur of a seaside estate, its English country manor, marvelously landscaped grounds, Grand Allée, gardens, and more.
To Go Back In Time
The property got its name when industrialist Richard T. Crane, Jr. bought 800 acres on the Ipswich waterfront in 1910, but it was a notable spot for centuries before that. Native Americans valued the area for fi