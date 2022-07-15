Address: 526R Merrimac St., Newburyport

Price: $4,999,900

Area: 11,267 square feet

Acres: 7.7

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 2 half

Listed by: Compass

Before you even walk through the door, it is evident that this waterfront estate in Newburyport is a singular property. A long brick driveway ushers you up to the home. A sprawling lawn wraps around the house and manicured gardens and fruit trees enhance the landscape. A wooden boardwalk stretches down to the waterfront, where a deep-water dock is capable of holding an 80-foot yacht.

Once indoors, the distinction continues. The chef’s kitchen features counter seating and flows into an adjoining seating area, creating a warm and welcoming area for entertaining. Seven graceful fireplaces edged in brick and surrounded by classic wooden paneling are scattered throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Polished hardwood floors and crown molding throughout add to the traditional elegance. In the rear, towering windows offer stunning views of the yard and water.

A grand staircase leads upstairs, where all four bedrooms have en suite bathrooms. A covered deck off the master is perfect for enjoying a relaxing morning coffee. The open-plan third-floor presents many options: additional bedroom, game room, art studio. Above the three-car garage, another unit could serve as an in-law suite or a studio apartment.

It’s the added details, though, that make the property truly stand out. Atop the house, a widow’s walk offers cool breezes and sweeping views. A well-equipped wine cellar provides optimal conditions for storing a collection and a full gym makes it easy to stay in shape. Outside, a built-in grill and fireplace set you up for lovely evenings of al fresco meals with friends.

