It’s a simple, age-old formula: winter plus wellness equals soup. A steaming bowl of chowder or broth with noodles can melt away the chill, and it’s the perfect vehicle for vegetables, legumes, and lean proteins that nourish both body and soul. “There’s nothing better than soup and dunking some bread in it,” says Leah Laviazar, sous chef and lead soup cook at the Natural Grocer in Newburyport. “I make soup every day here at work, and then I go home and make it.”
As winter lingers for a few more weeks, we spoke with cooks from three shops specializing in natural foods, wholesome ingredients, and scratch cooking to learn what t