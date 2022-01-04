SPONSORED CONTENT

For nearly four decades, Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops has been synonymous with quality, precision, and elegant design. This third-generation family-owned local cabinet and countertop manufacturer, with headquarters in Norwood, Massachusetts, and showrooms in Wakefield, Watertown, Natick, and Norwood, prides itself on being on the forefront of the latest trends. The company opened its doors in 1984 with a modest three employees. Fast forward to 2021 and the company boasts 180 employees.

Photography by Sabrina Cole Quinn Photography | Interior design by Robin M. Anderson



5 Reasons to partner with Metropolitan:

​1. They are a local company and domestically source their products, and/or craft them in-house

​2. They pass the savings on to customers through manufacturing their own products

​3. Their more than 20 seasoned designers bring a hands-on approach to each project

​4. Through offering a variety of price points, they work to fit different budgets

5. By offering both cabinets and countertops, the process is simplified and streamlined

Director of Marketing Samantha Elfland says, “We consistently update our showrooms. We work hard to maintain a current aesthetic, while showing off a variety of trends and styles to suit different tastes.”

Designing and executing a new kitchen or bathroom project can be a daunting task. Where does one even begin? Metropolitan takes each project and works to execute the clients’ wishes from top to bottom, within budget, and on time. “The collaboration, or partnership, is extremely important to us as a company,” explains Samantha. This level of service, excellence in craftsmanship, and local resources are key reasons why Metropolitan was awarded a BONS (Best of the North Shore) 2021 award from Northshore Home magazine. Their category, Best Kitchen Cabinetry (Wakefield showroom), resonated with the magazine’s readership.

“The kitchen designers at Metropolitan are experienced, professional, and a pleasure to work with. The finished products are always beautiful, well thought out, and flawless.” ​Architect Mary McKee, Mary McKee Design

“When we have partnered with Metropolitan in the past, we often have a space plan that we can share to get the proverbial ball rolling. But it is the keen eye of Metropolitan’s designers that help turn our concepts and our clients’ wants and needs into a reality.” ​Interior Designer Justine Sterling

Metropolitan designers work as a team with homeowners and the industry professionals who are a part of their project, including contractors, architects, and interior designers. All initial design consultations take place at one of their four showrooms. Metropolitan’s designers walk each client through the different product offerings, finishes, materials, and lead times. All designs are specifically tailored for each project.

Photography by Sabrina Cole Quinn Photography

The owners of the business work closely together to ensure customer satisfaction. They strive to make the entire experience, which can sometimes be stressful, as seamless as possible. No short task given budgets and deadlines. Well known in New England for their philanthropic efforts, the Elfland family believes that giving back to their communities is paramount. It’s a balance of gratitude and selflessness that fuels the family’s enthusiasm and helps to grow the business. Looking forward to the next several decades, Samantha sees more growth, but in a conservative way.

It all starts with one phone call. The team at Metropolitan will take your needs from there, with a personal touch not offered by Big Box stores.

Visit metcabinet.com to learn more.