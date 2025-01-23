When the weather outside is frightful, there’s nothing more delightful than cuddling up at home and embracing the Scandinavian concept of hygge, which describes all things comfy and cozy. Think mugs of steaming, honey-sweetened tea, the warm scent of cinnamon, thick blankets and fuzzy socks, and long nights reading or playing board games next to a crackling fire.

“Cozy is kind of soft-sexy,” says Diana James, principal and lead designer for the Marblehead design studio Living Swell. “Feeling like you just don’t want to be anywhere else but right there.”

Luckily, it’s easy to achieve such a feeling all winter long. We talked with three North Shore designers to find out how.

Photograph courtesy of Living Swell

Get plush

Soft, thick-piled rugs made from natural fibers, like wool or mohair, and deep, comfy furniture is a great starting point for creating a cozy living room. Look for couches and chairs that are at least 42 inches deep for maximum snuggle potential, says Linda Taylor, store manager at Circle Furniture in Middleton. A big sectional for lounging is a great option, allowing everyone to gather and offering enough space to curl up and nap.

James also advises against crowding the room with lots of small pieces, like too-tiny love seats and several chairs. Instead, opt for just a few bigger pieces.

Photograpg courtesy of MAK & Co. Photograph courtesy of Circle Furniture

“It’s much more impactful to have a deep sofa and one nice cozy chair,” she says. And be sure that the rug is big enough, too. James says rugs should be completely under the furniture rather than “looking like a placemat.”

Fabrics, colors, textures, and layering can also help set a cozy tone. For instance, a nubby bouclé couch in warm whites or creams sets a soft, neutral palette. Adding soft, squishy pillows and blankets in faux fur, shearling, or other plush materials kicks the comfort up a notch.

Photograph courtesy of Living Swell

Light right

Harsh, cold, overhead lighting might be functional, but it doesn’t add cozy warmth to your home.

“It’s not really meant for ambience. It’s really just meant to light the space,” James says. “That’s where lamps come into play.”

Having lights on dimmers helps, too, Taylor says, allowing you to adjust the light according to the time of day, task, or mood. Look for light bulbs in warm tones that aren’t too white or blue. Opt for 2700K bulbs (the K stands for Kelvin) to achieve a warm, cozy glow, Taylor says. Also make sure the lighting tone is consistent throughout the space.

Photograph courtesy of Living Swell Photograph courtesy of MAK & Co.

Go rustic

Natural materials, plants, warm wood tones, and stone feel cozier than details that are cold, sleek, and overly “finished.” Instead, add depth, character, and cozy layers with rustic elements like textured fireplaces stones and exposed beams with wood grain and distinctive knots.

Lynn Makiej, co-owner of the Andover home furnishings store and interior design studio MAK & CO., also accomplishes this feeling with interesting, lived-in vintage pieces, whether it’s an antique bar cart or a rustic wooden cabinet for storing blankets and board games.

“We always love using a vintage piece in almost every project or any room, because it just adds a story,” Makiej says.

Photograph courtesy of Living Swell

Fire power

A crackling fireplace is a one-way ticket to cozy town. But if your home doesn’t have a hearth, don’t worry. You can create the same feeling with a variety of options. Gas or even electric fireplaces throw off heat and provide the same kind of ambiance as a traditional wood-burning fireplace. If space won’t allow that, opt for candles instead, whether with real burning wicks or realistic, flickering LED lights. Vary their height, location, and size for the greatest impact.

“Everything doesn’t have to be on the tabletop. You can put really big pillars, for instance, on the floor to give that feeling of a fireplace,” James says, whereas putting candles under hurricane lamps gives the light a reflective quality.

You can also get creative by affixing a vintage fireplace mantel to the wall, Makiej says.

“You’re creating a focal point and you can put art above it and decorate it,” she says, “Inside you can put some candles to get that little glow.”

Even if you don’t have the time or budget to redecorate, anyone can create a bit of cozy at home. So curl up with a blanket, light some candles, and enjoy those long winter nights.

