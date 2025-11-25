Shop Local: The 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

YOUR GO-TO GUIDE FOR SEASONAL GIFTING

Our annual Holiday Gift Guide is your hub for the North Shore’s best gifts of the season. Browse below to shop local favorites, and check back weekly—new gifts are added every Tuesday through the week before Christmas.

STEP INSIDE A NEW KIND OF PRACTICAL LUXURY Discover the craftsmanship, warmth, and timeless beauty behind every piece at Dino’s. From heirloom restyling to exquisite outerwear, explore what makes this Andover destination New England’s best-kept secret in winter style. SHOP NOW

1. Oats & Rice Sailor Cashmere Rib Scarf, $200, The Copper Shed 2. Mary Frances “Make It Dirty” Beaded Purse, $110, SoleAmour 3. Ganni Cleated Derby Vintage Shoe, $545, SoleAmour 4. Clare V Mirabel Autumn Croco Handbag in Deep Pine, $445, Jefferson Road 5. Clare V Double Jag Bandana, $55, Jefferson Road 6. Quay Sunglasses, $105, Charleston and Coco 7. Penelope Chilvers Gamine Velvet Shoe, $405, The Copper Shed 8. Aloha Rife suede and leather sneakers in forest green, $190, Charleston and Coco 9. Fairchild Baldwin Bella Necklace, $395, The Copper Shed 10. Crystalinx Sparkly Clutch, $345, Betsy Frost Design Studio and Gallery

THE GIFT THEY WON’T RE-GIFT Some gifts collect dust. Ours collect memories. American-made denim, sherpa-soft warmth, and timeless New England style — all wrapped up for the holidays. SHOP NOW

THE 37TH BOSTON WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL RETURNS Give the gift of experience this holiday season with tickets to the 37th Annual Boston Wine & Food Festival. From January through March, savor world-class wines, exquisite dinners, and masterclasses led by renowned chefs and winemakers—all along Boston’s waterfront. LEARN MORE

1. Port Knit Scarf, $44, Charleston and Coco 2. Robert W. Stolz Tyrolean Felt Slipper, $124, The Copper Shed 3. Poured New York Candle in Flames & Flannel, $40, Jefferson Road 4. Mapoesie beanie, $98, SoleAmour 5. Free People Puffer Bag, $35, Charleston and Coco 6. Rino & Pelle Jasha Small Shopper Bag, $105, The Copper Shed 7. Le Bon Shoppe Cashmere Socks, $14, WKND Goods 8. Verloop Slippers (Deadstock Yarn), $44, WKND Goods

ELYSE JEWELERS IS CLOSING ITS DOORS! Have you always wanted to own an Elyse original? We’re having the ONLY sale in our history – up to 70% off! Liquidating $6 million dollars of jewelry now. You’ll never see prices like this again. Anywhere. Everything must be sold. LEARN MORE

HUGE BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Black Friday through Cyber Monday, receive a $50 Bonus Card when you purchase a $100 gift card to BOSA in Haverhill. Give the gift of handcrafted Italian dishes, cozy nights out, or a memorable meal with family and friends—plus enjoy something extra for yourself. GET OFFER

GIFTS THAT SHINE! Discover the beauty of custom jewelry design! At Tesoro Boston, we craft pieces to fit your taste, style, and budget. Let us bring your ideas to life. Visit the Diamond & Design Bar and Style Showroom to begin your custom journey today! SHOP NOW

