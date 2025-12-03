Curious children can tell you that Santa can be an elusive fellow. But if you want to whisper your wishes in his ear or double-check your Nice List status before Christmas, we’ve got your guide for spotting Santa and Mrs. Claus this holiday season.

Photos With Santa

The most classic Santa experience is photos with St. Nick surrounded by holiday splendor (and maybe some shopping).

Northshore Mall, Peabody | Now – Dec. 24

From now until Christmas Eve, Santa is available for photos and whispered wishes. On Dec. 14, pets can get their own audience with Santa, and on Dec. 7, there is a private, sensory-friendly experience exclusively for children with special needs and their families. Reserve a time at the mall website.

Burlington Mall, Burlington | Now – Dec. 24

As in Peabody, Santa will be on-site until Christmas Eve. On Dec. 7 in the morning, there is a private, sensory-friendly experience exclusively for children with special needs and their families. and pets get their turn to meet the big guy on Dec. 7 in the evening. Reserve a time at the mall website.

Photo courtesy of Simon Property Group

Santa’s Workshop, Newburyport | Saturdays and Sundays in December

For small-town holiday charm, visit Newburyport’s Santa’s Workshop, a cozy shed where he works his North Shore magic. Saturdays, and Sundays throughout December he is available for photos and listening to wish lists.

Breakfast with Santa, The Community House, Hamilton | Dec. 13

Tickets are going fast for Breakfast with Santa at The Community House for a continental breakfast, a photo op with the big guy, and a letter writing station so the kids can commit their full wish list to paper. Reservations can be made online. They are dedicating 8-9 am as their Sensory Friendly Time.

Sensory-Friendly Photos with Santa, Long Hill, Beverly | Dec. 6

Featuring a photographer experienced in working with neurodivergent children, this event offers a less stimulating approach to the classic Santa photo experience. While you wait or after you get your chance meet the man himself, embark on a winter scavenger hunt through the beautiful grounds, create a holiday-inspired craft, or warm up by the outdoor fire pits. There’s even a social story available online to help prepared for your visit. More details and tickets available online.

Santa Takes to the Sea

Forget the sleigh: North shore residents know that Santa Claus really arrives by boat.

Newburyport’s Santa Parade & Tree Lighting | Dec. 1, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

For Santa’s first maritime appearance, he and Mrs. Claus arrive by Coast Guard boat in downtown Newburyport, dock at the boardwalk, parade through downtown, then lead a tree lighting and carols. While the event this year has passed you can start planning for next year!

Santa arrives in Newburyport

Santa By Boat in the Shipyard, Essex Shipbuilding Museum, Essex | Dec. 6, 4 p.m.

After a few days of rest, Santa takes to the water again. Enjoy snacks, music, and fun in the historic Essex shipyard, then gather by the Essex River to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus. More details available at the museum website.

Photograph courtesy of the Marblehead Chamber of Commerce

Marblehead Christmas Walk Santa Landing | Dec. 6, 9 a.m.

Santa sails into town again to greet fans at State St. Landing in Marblehead, joining the festivities of the annual Marblehead Christmas Walk.

Christmas in Rockport | Dec. 6, 1 p.m.

Then, later that day, Santa cruises over to Rockport. He will arrive at the town’s T Wharf, then ride aboard a fire truck to the First Baptist Church. He will spend some time mingling with children both naughty and nice, before presiding over the town’s tree lighting ceremony at 4:15 p.m. More information available here.

Santa at Sea Cruise, Gloucester | Dec. 14, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

Grab your chance to climb aboard with Santa. Beauport Cruiselines’ Santa sail includes hot chocolate and cookies, beautiful views of Gloucester Harbor, and a photo with Santa. Guests are encouraged to bring along a new, unwrapped toy for local children in need. Book your tickets online soon – they’re going quickly.

Spot Santa on Land

Santa Brunch, Sogno, Woburn | Dec. 7 and 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Guests can dine with Santa, snap holiday photos, and enjoy Sogno’s beloved Italian dishes alongside special brunch creations including Pandoro French Toast, Breakfast Pizza, and Vanilla Waffles. Make your reservations at the Sogno website.

Santa at the Winery, Marble Ridge Winery, North Andover | Dec. 7 and 21, 1 p.m.

Bring the whole family for a festive experience featuring time with Santa. Each table reservation includes a drink ticket for a glass of wine or a specialty wine cocktail, a cookie decorating kit, and access to their complimentary hot chocolate bar. For tickets and more information.

Visit with Santa at ZooLights, Stone Zoo, Stoneham | Dec. 3, 4, 5, 7, 10–12, 14, 17–19, and 21–23, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.

As if strolling a zoo decked out with thousands of twinkling lights isn’t magical enough, the Stone Zoo also offers opportunities for families to meet with Santa and whisper their wishes in his ear. Tickets to the workshop are sold at the door. If you visit on a Thursday, keep an eye out for Mrs. Claus, who will be strolling the grounds. For more details, visit the zoo website.

ZooLights at Stone-Zoo Photograph Courtesy of Zoo New England

Kids Cookie Decorating & Crafts with Santa, Create & Escape, Peabody | Dec. 6, 1 p.m.

Kids are welcomed to enjoy tasty treats, make some holiday crafts, and spend some quality time with Santa at this DIY event. Book tickets on the venue website.

Santa Claus at the Castle, Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester | Dec. 13 and 14, 4-6:00 p.m.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a Medieval-style castle, illuminated and enchantingly decorated for the holidays. Santa will listen to Christmas wishes and each child gets milk and cookies, and a wrapped present to take home. Reserve a 15-minute slot at the castle website.

An Afternoon with Mrs. Claus, Honeycomb Bakery, Hamilton | Dec. 14 1:30pm-3:00pm

Visit with Mrs. Claus for an afternoon of Story time, Singing, Games, Cookie Decorating & Snacks! Each ticket is for one child and can be purchased here.