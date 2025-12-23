As you gear up for your holiday shopping, the North Shore offers no shortage of quaint downtowns to wander—from the postcard perfection of Rockport to the refined charm of Newburyport. This year, however, gift-givers looking for new places to explore might consider the oft-overlooked destinations of Reading and North Reading, where unique shops, enticing food, and a palpable sense of community bring the seasonal spirit to life.
“It feels festive,” says Liz Whitelam, owner of Whitelam Books in downtown Reading. “This town really enjoys its holidays. People really get into it.” Tucked into the corner where Routes 93 and 95 intersec