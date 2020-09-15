Eataly at Home, a curated online shopping experience, is now offered throughout Massachusetts. What started in New York has now expanded, bringing hand-selected, quality Italian ingredients right to your front door.

To save you masked-up trip to the grocery store and to bring some excitement into your at home food regimen, discover some of the best ingredients Eataly has to offer, from pantry staples to specialty items. Or, impress your guests if you’re having a small backyard get-together this weekend.

Eataly offers curated, built-your-own boxes filled with fresh ingredients like daily made pasta, local cuts of meat, produce, and regional wines. You can find cooking kits and already prepared meals to lighten your load a bit. They even offer authentic Italian ingredients like Roi Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Liguria, Afeltra dry pasta from Campania, and artisanal salumi and formaggi.

Delivery, which takes place every Friday, is free for orders of $200 or more, or $25 on orders less than $200. Visit Eataly at Home’s website to learn more about their offerings, plus to find preparation and storage tips for authentic Italian dishes.

To place and Eataly at Home order, head to eataly.com/grocery-box-boston/. You can also find an option for grabbing just a few groceries for delivery if you don’t need a large weekly order.

For more information and to check out their entire menu of offerings, check out eataly.com/Eataly-Delivery-Booklet.