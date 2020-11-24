Native Sun, a local award-winning women’s fashion boutique, has announced their return to Andover at 1 Main Street, opening this Black Friday, November 27. Native Sun first opened in Newburyport in 1989 and Andover in 1995 and became a popular fashion destination for decades.

After recently returning to Newburyport with tremendous enthusiasm from local shoppers, expansion plans were initiated to find the perfect location in Andover.

Co-owners John and Lisa Darke believe that relationships with local residents and quality manufacturers are a recipe for long term growth. “The timing is right to deliver a warm and welcoming holiday shopping experience to the greater Andover community and serve our uniquely styled, feel-good ‘goods’ and well-being,” says founder John Darke.

Locals will discover new merchandise arriving weekly, making each visit special. All wardrobe pieces are versatile and stylish to meet a variety of tastes and occasions.

Native Sun offers a sought after selection of contemporary women’s wear from top designers including Free People, Michael Stars, Splendid, Margaret O’Leary, Bailey 44, and Liverpool, among others. The mix of apparel and accessories are curated by John Darke and his wife Lisa, both schooled in art and business.

“The Town of Andover is thrilled to welcome back Native Sun to downtown Andover,” says director of business, art, and cultural development for the town of Andover, Ann Ormond. “Native Sun will be a welcome addition to an already robust and diverse retail community.”

Black Friday will include sips and a free mask promotion while supplies last. Follow @nativesunnewburyport on Facebook and @native__sun Instagram for latest arrivals, and visit nativesunonline.com.