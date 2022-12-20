Unwanted body hair is a real thing, and for many, it’s also a real pain! But before you decide to go hair-free for good with laser hair removal, learn the ins and outs of treatments.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by shaving, waxing, and at-home devices. Most of us have tried some fruitless way to say goodbye to our unwanted hair. But no one has ever had to shave or wax and then never had to again.

If you’re ready to break the needless cycle, you’ve likely considered laser hair removal. It’s an investment that involves your body, so learning everything you can about the procedure is crucial. We sat down with Boston’s laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal to make sure potential clients are educated on this hair removal procedure.

Why laser hair removal?

The decision to keep or remove body hair is a personal choice, but for those who want it gone, laser hair removal is the best option. That’s because during treatments, a laser pulse is delivered to the targeted area and a controlled amount of heat damages the follicles. The hair is destroyed at the source, so it can never grow again. Laser hair removal is a small investment that pays off in the long run. Other hair removal methods leave you with the dreaded stubble, bumps, and inevitable regrowth requiring constant maintenance.

Is laser hair removal safe?

To put it simply, yes! If you choose a reputable provider who specializes in laser hair removal, treatments are safe and effective for all skin tones. Do your research to ensure you’re going to a provider with highly trained medical professionals and the correct laser technology to treat the full skin tone spectrum. For example, Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax Pro, which includes two lasers—the Nd: YAG for darker skin and the Alexandrite for lighter skin tones. That way, places like Milan Laser can create a tailored treatment plan for a client’s exact hair color and skin tone.

How much does laser hair removal cost?

The average person spends 39 hours a year shaving and $3,800 over a lifetime on shaving essentials. For waxing appointments at salons, you’re looking at $24,000 over a lifetime. Laser hair removal, on the other hand, is an investment rather than an expense. Over time, laser hair removal saves you time and money with permanent results. The average Milan Laser client is 95%+ hair-free within seven to 10 treatments. To make it even more cost-effective, Milan Laser offers great specials and approves everyone for at least one of their affordable laser hair removal payment plans if that fits into their budget better than a one-time payment.

How do I prepare for laser hair removal?

It’s important to avoid sun exposure before laser hair removal treatments. Your skin must be its natural skin tone to be safely treated, so stay away from tanning beds or sunless tanner throughout your treatment, and make sure to regularly apply sunscreen or cover up when you’re outdoors. The treatment area needs to be clean-shaven, and at Milan Laser, we recommend shaving the day of or before your treatment for the best results. You’ll also want to go in for treatments with clean skin—no makeup, lotion, deodorant, or perfume.

What do I do after laser hair removal treatments?

Laser hair removal treatments are done relatively fast, and there’s no downtime after, as opposed to painful waxing appointments. And best of all, the results from each treatment are permanent when done properly. But because our bodies change as we age due to genetics or hormones, follicles can become active, and new hair can grow—this is where touch-up fees come into play. To guarantee lifetime results, some places offer unlimited laser hair removal packages, like Milan Laser. If you choose one of these laser hair removal providers, you’ll never worry about touch-up fees or other surprise costs down the road.

